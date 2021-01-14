Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Revealed: The agricultural practices set to be required in new agri-environmental schemes under next CAP

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand

Close

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

REUTERS

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The EU Commission has released a list of potential agricultural practices set to be included in new agri-environmental schemes under the next CAP.

The proposed new programmes are known as ‘Eco-schemes’ that farmers can choose to participate in each year.

However, while similar to the agri-environmental schemes, farmers are already familiar with, the planned Eco-schemes for the first time must be funded within the CAP budget’s Pillar 1 which delivers farmers’ direct payments.

Privacy