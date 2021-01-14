Revealed: The agricultural practices set to be required in new agri-environmental schemes under next CAP

The EU Commission has released a list of potential agricultural practices set to be included in new agri-environmental schemes under the next CAP.

The proposed new programmes are known as ‘Eco-schemes’ that farmers can choose to participate in each year.

However, while similar to the agri-environmental schemes, farmers are already familiar with, the planned Eco-schemes for the first time must be funded within the CAP budget’s Pillar 1 which delivers farmers’ direct payments.

The EU has proposed that payments under these Eco-schemes schemes can only be made for actions that go beyond farmers’ normal environmental requirements.

While the plans are still being negotiated, the final deal is likely to specify that a minimum percentage of each member state’s Pillar 1 budget must be devoted to Eco-schemes.

The list of potential agricultural practices includes organic farming practices, agro-ecology such as crop rotation with leguminous crops or low intensity grass-based livestock system.

Furthermore, they also comprise carbon farming, with for example conservation agriculture or the extensive use of permanent grassland.

Other agricultural practices that could be supported by eco-schemes include precision farming with for instance precision crop farming to reduce inputs or the use of feed additives to decrease emissions from enteric fermentation, and husbandry practices in favour of animal welfare and/or reducing the needs for antimicrobial substances.

The commission by releasing this list it aims to contribute to the debate around the CAP reform and its role in reaching the Green Deal targets.

It said the list also enhances transparency of the process for establishing the National Strategic CAP Plans, and provides farmers, administrations, scientists and stakeholders a base for further discussion on making the best use of this new instrument.

The Department of Agriculture has warned that low farmer participation in planned new these new agri-environmental schemes could see millions in EU farm supports going unspent.

“Given there is no previous experience dealing with Eco-schemes, combined with the fact that farmers will be able to opt-in/opt-out of the scheme each year, there is significant uncertainty regarding scheme participation levels and there is a potential risk of the loss of unspent funds,” it said in correspondence see by the Farming Independent.

Meanwhile, industry stakeholders said at discussions on the next CAP that unless the planned schemes genuinely reward farmers, the proposals will fail.

Agricultural practices that could be supported by eco-schemes have to meet the following conditions:

they should cover activities related to climate, environment, animal welfare and antimicrobial resistance;

they shall be defined on the basis of the needs and priorities identified at national/regional levels;

their level of ambition has to go beyond the requirements and obligations established under the baseline(including conditionality);

they shall contribute to reaching the EU Green Deal targets.

EXAMPLES OF AGRICULTURE PRACTICES

1. PRACTICES ESTABLISHED IN EU POLICY INSTRUMENTS:

Organic farming practices,

Conversion to organic farming

Maintenance of organic farming

Integrated Pest Management practices, as defined in Sustainable Use Directive and including:

Buffer strips with management practices and without pesticide Mechanical weed control

Increased use of resilient, pest-resistant crop varieties and species Land lying fallow with species composition for biodiversity purpose

2. OTHER PRACTICES:

Agro-ecology including

Crop rotation with leguminous crops

Mixed cropping - multi cropping

Cover crop between tree rows on permanent crops - orchards, vineyards, olive trees - above conditionality

Winter soil cover and catch crops above conditionality

Low intensity grass-based livestock system

Use of crops/plant varieties more resilient to climate change

Mixed species/diverse sward of permanent grassland for biodiversity purpose (pollination, birds, game feedstocks)

Improved rice cultivation to decrease methane emissions (e.g. alternate wet and dry techniques)

(a) Practices and standards as set under organic farming rules

Husbandry and animal welfare plans including

Feeding plans: suitability of and access to feed and water, feed and water quality analyses (e.g. micotoxines), optimised feed strategies

Friendly housing conditions: increased space allowances per animal, improved flooring (e.g., straw bedding provided on a daily basis), free farrowing, provision of enriched environment (e.g. rooting for pigs, perching, nest-building materials, etc.), shading/sprinklers/ventilation to cope with heat stress

Practices and standards as set under organic farming rules

Practices increasing animal robustness, fertility, longevity and adaptability, e.g. lifespan of dairy cows; breeding lower emission animals, promoting genetic diversity and resilience

Animal health prevention and control plans: overall plan for reducing the risk of infections that require antimicrobials and covering all relevant husbandry practices, e.g. crawl space between two rearing belts, vaccination and treatments, enhanced biosecurity, use of feed additives, etc.

Providing access to pastures and increasing grazing period for grazing animals

Provide and manage regular access to open air areas

Agro-forestry including Establishment and maintenance of landscape features above conditionality

Management and cutting plan of landscape features

Establishment and maintenance of high-biodiversity silvo-pastoral systems High nature value (HNV) farming including Land lying fallow with species composition for biodiversity purpose (pollination, birds, game feedstocks, etc.)

Shepherding on open spaces and between permanent crops, transhumance and common grazing

Semi-natural habitat creation and enhancement

Reduction of fertiliser use, low intensity management in arable crops

Carbon farming including Conservation agriculture

Rewetting wetlands/peatlands, paludiculture

Minimum water table level during winter

Appropriate management of residues, i.e. burying of agricultural residues, seeding on residues

Establishment and maintenance of permanent grassland

Extensive use of permanent grassland

Precision farming including