Revealed: The agricultural practices set to be required in new agri-environmental schemes under next CAP

The EU Commission has released a list of potential agricultural practices set to be included in new agri-environmental schemes under the next CAP.
he proposed new programmes are known as ‘Eco-schemes’ that farmers can choose to participate in each year.
However, while similar to the agri-environmental schemes, farmers are already familiar with, the planned Eco-schemes for the first time must be funded within the CAP budget’s Pillar 1 which delivers farmers’ direct payments.
The EU has proposed that payments under these Eco-schemes schemes can only be made for actions that go beyond farmers’ normal environmental requirements.
While the plans are still being negotiated, the final deal is likely to specify that a minimum percentage of each member state’s Pillar 1 budget must be devoted to Eco-schemes.
The list of potential agricultural practices includes organic farming practices, agro-ecology such as crop rotation with leguminous crops or low intensity grass-based livestock system.
Furthermore, they also comprise carbon farming, with for example conservation agriculture or the extensive use of permanent grassland.
Other agricultural practices that could be supported by eco-schemes include precision farming with for instance precision crop farming to reduce inputs or the use of feed additives to decrease emissions from enteric fermentation, and husbandry practices in favour of animal welfare and/or reducing the needs for antimicrobial substances.
The commission by releasing this list it aims to contribute to the debate around the CAP reform and its role in reaching the Green Deal targets.
It said the list also enhances transparency of the process for establishing the National Strategic CAP Plans, and provides farmers, administrations, scientists and stakeholders a base for further discussion on making the best use of this new instrument.
The Department of Agriculture has warned that low farmer participation in planned new these new agri-environmental schemes could see millions in EU farm supports going unspent.
“Given there is no previous experience dealing with Eco-schemes, combined with the fact that farmers will be able to opt-in/opt-out of the scheme each year, there is significant uncertainty regarding scheme participation levels and there is a potential risk of the loss of unspent funds,” it said in correspondence see by the Farming Independent.
Meanwhile, industry stakeholders said at discussions on the next CAP that unless the planned schemes genuinely reward farmers, the proposals will fail.
Agricultural practices that could be supported by eco-schemes have to meet the following conditions:
- they should cover activities related to climate, environment, animal welfare and antimicrobial resistance;
- they shall be defined on the basis of the needs and priorities identified at national/regional levels;
- their level of ambition has to go beyond the requirements and obligations established under the baseline(including conditionality);
- they shall contribute to reaching the EU Green Deal targets.
EXAMPLES OF AGRICULTURE PRACTICES
1. PRACTICES ESTABLISHED IN EU POLICY INSTRUMENTS:
- Organic farming practices,
- Conversion to organic farming
- Maintenance of organic farming
Integrated Pest Management practices, as defined in Sustainable Use Directive and including:
- Buffer strips with management practices and without pesticide Mechanical weed control
- Increased use of resilient, pest-resistant crop varieties and species Land lying fallow with species composition for biodiversity purpose
2. OTHER PRACTICES:
- Agro-ecology including
- Crop rotation with leguminous crops
- Mixed cropping - multi cropping
- Cover crop between tree rows on permanent crops - orchards, vineyards, olive trees - above conditionality
- Winter soil cover and catch crops above conditionality
- Low intensity grass-based livestock system
- Use of crops/plant varieties more resilient to climate change
- Mixed species/diverse sward of permanent grassland for biodiversity purpose (pollination, birds, game feedstocks)
- Improved rice cultivation to decrease methane emissions (e.g. alternate wet and dry techniques)
(a) Practices and standards as set under organic farming rules
- Husbandry and animal welfare plans including
- Feeding plans: suitability of and access to feed and water, feed and water quality analyses (e.g. micotoxines), optimised feed strategies
- Friendly housing conditions: increased space allowances per animal, improved flooring (e.g., straw bedding provided on a daily basis), free farrowing, provision of enriched environment (e.g. rooting for pigs, perching, nest-building materials, etc.), shading/sprinklers/ventilation to cope with heat stress
- Practices and standards as set under organic farming rules
- Practices increasing animal robustness, fertility, longevity and adaptability, e.g. lifespan of dairy cows; breeding lower emission animals, promoting genetic diversity and resilience
- Animal health prevention and control plans: overall plan for reducing the risk of infections that require antimicrobials and covering all relevant husbandry practices, e.g. crawl space between two rearing belts, vaccination and treatments, enhanced biosecurity, use of feed additives, etc.
- Providing access to pastures and increasing grazing period for grazing animals
- Provide and manage regular access to open air areas
EXAMPLES OF AGRICULTURE PRACTICES
- Agro-forestry including Establishment and maintenance of landscape features above conditionality
- Management and cutting plan of landscape features
- Establishment and maintenance of high-biodiversity silvo-pastoral systems High nature value (HNV) farming including Land lying fallow with species composition for biodiversity purpose (pollination, birds, game feedstocks, etc.)
- Shepherding on open spaces and between permanent crops, transhumance and common grazing
- Semi-natural habitat creation and enhancement
- Reduction of fertiliser use, low intensity management in arable crops
- Carbon farming including Conservation agriculture
- Rewetting wetlands/peatlands, paludiculture
- Minimum water table level during winter
- Appropriate management of residues, i.e. burying of agricultural residues, seeding on residues
- Establishment and maintenance of permanent grassland
- Extensive use of permanent grassland
Precision farming including
- Nutrients management plan, use of innovative approaches to minimise nutrient release, optimal pH for nutrient uptake, circular agriculture
- Precision crop farming to reduce inputs (fertilisers, water, plant protection products)
- Improving irrigation efficiency
- Improve nutrient management, including implementation of nitrates-related measures that go beyond the conditionality obligations
- measures to reduce and prevent water, air and soil pollution from excess nutrients such as soil sampling if not already obligatory, creation of nutrient traps
- Protecting water resources, including Managing crop water demand (switching to less water intensive crops, changing planting dates, optimised irrigation schedules)
- Other practices beneficial for soil, including Erosion prevention strips and wind breaks
- Establishment or maintenance of terraces and strip cropping
- Other practices related to GHG emissions feed additives to decrease emissions from enteric fermentation
- Improved manure management and storage