‘QA scheme revamp must not mean more paperwork for farmers’

ICSA say they have reservations about the revamp and believe that farmers are burnt out from never-ending additional paperwork and bureaucracy.

A revamp of the rules for Bord Bia’s Quality Assurance Scheme must not add to the administrative burden already placed on farmers, farm organisations have warned.

Bord Bia announced it would be starting a process to revamp its Producer Standard last week, with director of Origin Green and Quality Assurance programmes Deirdre Ryan describing it as “a big challenge”.

“How we capture value in the marketplace will be through demonstrating our credentials and proving responsible choices, so that Ireland is seen as a source of sustainable supply,” she said, adding that the farm standards will be revamped over the course of 2022 and 2023.

“The revamp will see new technical advisory committee members, procedures and processes, then we’ll go into a cycle of four-year reviews of the processor standards.

“This will ensure our standards are updated on a more frequent and consistent basis, facilitating a more responsive and proactive approach to the ever-evolving market conditions.”

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said whatever changes are introduced must be fair and recognise the practical realities of farming.

“The changes facing farmers in relation to nitrates, climate change and CAP — to name just those three — are going to be challenging and unprecedented over the next few years,” he said.

“Quality assurance schemes must not add to the already insupportable administrative and regulatory burden on farmers.

“Our second point is that compliance with existing QAs comes at a considerable cost for farmers.

“In the context of sustainability and the apparent willingness of the market to pay for it, farmers have to see a measurable and proportionate reward for their participation in QA schemes.”

ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham said he has considerable reservations about Bord Bia plans to update the Quality Assurance scheme requirements.

“ICSA has not been consulted on this and we believe that farmers are burnt out from never-ending additional paperwork and bureaucracy,” he said.

“They are deeply suspicious of the ongoing movement of goalposts which are not delivering a premium price for quality grass-fed Irish beef.”