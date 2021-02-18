Public consultation on CAP 2023 environmental issues opens

The next CAP programme is due to commence in 2023

Public consultation on “a draft scoping report” for the environmental assessment of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 has opened, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

"Scoping”, the Department outlines, is the “process of determining the range and level of detail of the environmental issues to be considered for the environmental assessment of Ireland’s next CAP programme”.

The Department has procured RSM Ireland Limited – an accounting and business advisory firm – to carry out an environmental assessment of the likely significant effects of implementing the new plan.

Commenting on the announcement, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: "I am very pleased to launch this public consultation on an important aspect of the development of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

"In addition to consulting with the designated environmental authorities, my Department is conducting a wider non-statutory public consultation to encourage stakeholder engagement and help inform the environmental assessment of the CAP Strategic Plan.

"I look forward to a full engagement by the relevant bodies and by stakeholders in this process. This is a crucial aspect of forming the next CAP, so I am encouraging people to come forward with their views on this."

Full details of the consultation are available on the Department’s website and the consultation period will remain open until April 13.

Online Editors