Politics of CAP talks heat up in angry Dáil exchanges after failed EU discussions

There were angry exchanges in the Dáil last week in the wake of failed EU talks to agree a deal on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Divisions over the direction of the talks continued to widen between farmers, farm organisations and politicians as the IFA National Council last Friday voted to stage what it calls a ‘Nationwide day of action’ on June 11 to highlight how CAP reform and the Climate Action Bill, will both hit, it says, the most active, productive and viable farmers.

However, the move has been slammed by MEP Luke Flanagan who claimed the IFA are asking farmers to march against proposals on CAP which he says would improve the financial position of the majority of farmers. “Only in Ireland,” he said in a post on Twitter.