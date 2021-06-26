Plan for €387bn CAP subsidy ‘will divide farmers in every parish’   

A divisive EU deal on the future of the €387bn Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will see huge transfers in payments between farmers in Ireland, with some saying it will divide farmers in every parish of the country.

European Union negotiators agreed a deal to reform the CAP at talks yesterday, after disagreements on rules to curb agriculture's climate impact and the redistribution of farm subsidies upended talks last month.

Critically for Ireland, the deal included provisions that will force member states to further bring farm subsidy payment rates towards a national average.

The amounts of EU funding farmers receive vary considerably, 20pc of farmers receive 80pc of the monies, prompting increased calls for the high payments received by some to be reduced.

Under this new CAP deal, all farmers here on low payment rates must be brought up to at least 85pc of the national average by 2027.

This means, in Ireland, that there will likely be a transfer of millions of euro in subsidies from farmers in intensive farming areas in the South and East to more extensive areas in the North and West, a move that is set to cause consternation among farmers.

Both the IFA and the ICMSA, the country's largest farm organisations, are opposed to the changes saying it will penalise some of the countries most 'productive farmers'.

"It's not the motive of this model of convergence that we object to; it's the outcome of this model of convergence, where the weight of payment has switched from farming to landowning," according to ICMSA president Pat McCormack.

However, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is under pressure to back convergence of farm payments that go beyond 85pc, as the majority of farmers within his own county, Donegal, stand to gain from it.

But he has come under pressure from other farm organisations, opposition TDs and MEPs over his position of seeking further flexibility for Ireland to make its own decision on farm payment rates.

Hill farmers representatives have said there is no justification for continuing with the current payment system "that rewards farmers for a production model based on a reference period of over 20 years ago".

Minister McConalogue is also under pressure from fellow Government TDs to limit the disruptive nature of the changes, with many TDs in southern counties under intense pressure from farmers in their areas.

Fianna Fáil party colleague Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill, said "there will be significant winners and losers, even within the same parish”.

"Unfortunately, some people with small acreages could be significant losers whereas people with large acreages could be significant gainers," he said.

Meanwhile, EU negotiators also agreed on rules to require countries to spend 20pc of payments to farmers from 2023-2024, rising to 25pc of payments between 2025-2027, on "eco-schemes" that protect the environment.

Examples of eco-schemes could include restoring wetlands to absorb CO2, or organic farming.

The talks came under heightened pressure this week when EU auditors said the current CAP was failing to reduce emissions, despite spending €100bn in ‘climate-friendly’ subsidies since 2014.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the Teagasc National Farm survey shows that only one-third of farmers in Ireland are currently viable.

"Farmers want to work on climate action, but there has to be real engagement. Setting targets without any regard for the consequences won't work."