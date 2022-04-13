Pig and horticulture support worth €16m package goes to cabinet for approval

A further package to support the country’s embattled pig and horticulture sectors will go to cabinet for approval today.

It comes as input price inflation has put unprecedented pressure on farmers across farm enterprises, with cost pressures in particular threatening the future farms the most intensive specialised and intensive sectors.

The package for pig farmers will pay out a maximum of €70,000 per farmer, it is understood.

This is the second such package to support the pig sector in the past eight weeks. In February, McConalogue brought forward a €7m package which paid out up to €20,000 per farmer.

The highly productive sector, which has only 300 farmers but generates an output of close to €1bn, has been suffering serious financial losses in recent months.

Prices for inputs such as feed and energy have skyrocketed coinciding with a drop in the price received for pigs from the market.

However, the package is much less than the €100m Irish Farmers Association had hoped for with its President and pig farmer Tim Cullinan fearing many pig farmers may go out of business.

As part of the same package, Minister McConalogue is seeking to deliver €3m to support horticulture and vegetable growers.

High wire growers (cucumber, tomatoes, etc), as well as field veg, mushroom and apple growers will also be able to apply for the support.