Payments under the 2020 Beef Data & Genomics Programme commence

Over half the suckler cows in the country will be included in the BDGP.

Payments under the 2020 Beef Data and Genomics Programmes have commenced.

It expected that approximately €37 million will be paid out to over 21,000 farmers.

BDGP payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as more farmers verify their compliance with the 2020 scheme requirements.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue the Programme is a key part of our overall commitment to support sustainable suckler beef production while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"The BDGP has also introduced genetic technology into the national herd thus improving farm profitability. Payments have started issuing and will continue over the coming days and into next week."

The Minister urged participating farmers, “to return all surveys and genotyping samples and/or complete the carbon navigator update as soon as possible to facilitate payment."

Online Editors