Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 6 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Payments to commence under 2018 Organic Farming Scheme

Cows grazing
Cows grazing
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Minster of State with responsibility for Organics at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle T.D., has announced that 2018 advance payments for farmers in the Organic Farming Scheme will commence this Friday, 7 December.

The first advance payments will issue at the end of this week with more scheduled during December. It is envisaged that in excess of €5 million will issue to over 1,100 farmers this month. 

The Organic Farming Scheme is a major scheme under Ireland’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020. Under this scheme farmers receive a payment to establish or support their organic enterprise.

Latest figures indicate that, as a result of the Organic Farming Scheme, there are now some 72,000 hectares under organic production in Ireland, an increase of nearly 50% on the position at the start of the Programme in 2014.

The Minister also announced that additional investment items have been included as eligible for grant-aid under the Organic Capital Investment Scheme.

This scheme is part of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) and supports on-farm capital investment for organic farms.

Farmers will be able to apply for these new investments under the next tranche of the TAMS scheme which is scheduled to open from next Monday, 8 December, 2018.

The Minister commented he was pleased to announce that advance payments under this scheme are issuing to Organic farmers.

Also Read

"I am delighted that we have met our commitment to commence these payments in December and at a rate far in excess of last year. The scheme is one of our key drivers in increasing Irish organic output which will help us exploit the vast market opportunities internationally for this product”.

The Minister commented; “these additional investments are a further indication of my Department’s commitment to the Organic Sector. I believe these new items will prove to be of invaluable assistance to Organic Farmers in Ireland.”

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

(Stock picture)

Deadline looms for TAMS applications

5 things every farmer should know when completing their Basic Payment Scheme...

Auctioneers report entitlements being sold for three times their value
Warning: EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan

Farmers face green challenges to get future EU payments
Michael Fitzmaurice Photo: Tom Burke

Pay the 'Forgotten Farmers' or risk losing them forever - TD
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments commence

Lands burned in 2017 will be eligible for future payments


Top Stories

File photo

€450m additional feed costs on farms this year is catastrophic - ICMSA
Cold creatures. Steam rises off hardy animals at Crubany Cavan on Friday morning following a hard overnight frost in the area. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Forecasters issue two weather alerts as gusts of up to 130km/h expected...

EU could supply close to 35pc of the increase in global dairy demand by...

Fertiliser prices set to be 16% higher next year
The Kells Viaduct on the Ring of Kerry where the Dublin to Cahersiveen train passed by Dingle Bay. The last train to cross the bridge was in 1960. The route is one of the proposed 'greenway routes' for walkers and cyclists.

Bitter row over planned Kerry Greenway continues

For dairy expansion to continue, we need to plant more trees - Teagasc

Shortage of supply drives lamb prices upwards