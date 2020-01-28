Select time to preview
Payment cuts for all loom to fund National Reserve from 2021

ICMSA's Lorcan McCabe. Photo: Kieran Clancy
Ciaran Moran

Another cut to all farmers' payments may be needed to secure sufficient funding for the National Reserve from 2021 onwards.

The Department of Agriculture told farm organisations last week that there would be enough money available for a National Reserve in 2020.

However, the Farming Independent understands that it also indicated that a linear cut is likely to take place in the coming years to fund the Reserve.

In 2015, a controversial €24m cut to all farmers' payments provided for the first year of the National Reserve. Since then demand has fallen and the Department has used funds from elsewhere to finance the support.

Successful applicants to the National Reserve receive an allocation of entitlements at national average value or a top-up to the national average value on entitlements that are below the national average.

Since 2015, an average of €33m per annum has been paid in new entitlements and Young Farmer Scheme top-ups under the National Reserve,

ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe said the Department was overly generous in the first year of the scheme.

This effectively used up most of the funding and restricted the benefits in the following years.

The funding for the National Reserve in 2020 will be met from natural replenishment of the fund without cuts to Basic Payment Scheme entitlements.

It is expected that there will be €3m funding for new applications for the 2020 National Reserve.

