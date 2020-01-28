Payment cuts for all loom to fund National Reserve from 2021

The Department of Agriculture told farm organisations last week that there would be enough money available for a National Reserve in 2020.

However, the Farming Independent understands that it also indicated that a linear cut is likely to take place in the coming years to fund the Reserve.

In 2015, a controversial €24m cut to all farmers' payments provided for the first year of the National Reserve. Since then demand has fallen and the Department has used funds from elsewhere to finance the support.