Payment cuts for all loom to fund National Reserve from 2021

Stock image
Stock image
ICMSA's Lorcan McCabe. Photo: Kieran Clancy
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Another cut to all farmers' payments may be needed to secure sufficient funding for the National Reserve from 2021 onwards.

The Department of Agriculture told farm organisations last week that there would be enough money available for a National Reserve in 2020.

However, the Farming Independent understands that it also indicated that a linear cut is likely to take place in the coming years to fund the Reserve.

In 2015, a controversial €24m cut to all farmers' payments provided for the first year of the National Reserve. Since then demand has fallen and the Department has used funds from elsewhere to finance the support.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Successful applicants to the National Reserve receive an allocation of entitlements at national average value or a top-up to the national average value on entitlements that are below the national average.

Since 2015, an average of €33m per annum has been paid in new entitlements and Young Farmer Scheme top-ups under the National Reserve,

ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe said the Department was overly generous in the first year of the scheme.

This effectively used up most of the funding and restricted the benefits in the following years.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The funding for the National Reserve in 2020 will be met from natural replenishment of the fund without cuts to Basic Payment Scheme entitlements.

It is expected that there will be €3m funding for new applications for the 2020 National Reserve.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Schemes

New National Reserve and Young Farmers Scheme in 2020

Scheme for restoring old farm buildings re-opened
Blackface sheep in Co Mayo.

Department Announces the Opening of Year 4 of the Sheep Welfare...
Automatic calf feeder

How to cash in on the new calf equipment scheme
Fairness: Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalogue

Battle lines drawn on CAP payments convergence
Dairy calves

New 40% grant for calf rearing facilities announced

MEPs approve first transitional rules for CAP after 2019


Top Stories

Roscommon Mart Photo Brian Farrell

Massive gamble on stock at the marts as buyers ignore stagnant factory...
Eamon Corley addresses farmers in Holycross

Beef Plan leaders admit question marks over funds
File photo

Margaret Donnelly: We can't pit younger and older farmers against each other...
Peter Ging

Family affair delivers the results for Laois herd
Update: Farmers will be able to make more informed breeding decisions with a calving difficulty figure that's more specific to the animal being mated - ie whether the bull is mated to a heifer or a dairy cow

Calving difficulty: a system reboot
Stock Image.

ABP to pay NI farmers to breed and rear calves
(Stock photo)

Mother has right of residence regardless of judgment against son who owns...