Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 26 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Pay the 'Forgotten Farmers' or risk losing them forever - TD

Michael Fitzmaurice Photo: Tom Burke
Michael Fitzmaurice Photo: Tom Burke

Claire Fox

The ball is now in the Agriculture Minister's court to pay 'forgotten farmers' what they're owed and prevent young farmers from leaving farming, Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has claimed.

In light of an EU Directive issued in January, Mr Fitzmaurice said that Minister Michael Creed can make a linear cut to pay the 'forgotten farmers' as far back as 2010 but still hasn't done so and that this is causing some farmers to leave the industry.

"The EU have given the green light. Now it's in Minister Creed's court to put funding in place for the forgotten farmers. There's no excuse at this stage.

"In a time where we're struggling to get new entrants in to farming, these farmers need to be supported, but many of them have already left," he said.

Equality

Galway suckler farmer and founder of the Forgotten Farmers group Kenneth O'Brien is calling for equality in how payments to farmers are issued as he said the current five-year rule has prevented him from gaining vital young farmer supports.

"We feel we're being discriminated against because the only thing that is against us is the five-year rule," he said.

An organic suckler farmer who began farming in 2011 has an appeal in with the Department as he was successful in his application for young farmer payments but was dismayed to be to be told last year he now doesn't qualify.

The Department pointed out the regulation allows a linear cut where it is required to fund the two mandatory categories of young farmer and new entrant to farming. However, it had sufficient funding for the 2018 National Reserve.

Also Read

"As there was no requirement for a linear cut the issue of extending such a cut to cover the specific disadvantage category did not arise," it stated.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

Lands burned in 2017 will be eligible for future payments
Farm organisations unveil submissions for CAP 2020 consultations

The key demands from Irish farm organisations in the next CAP reform
Regina Doherty Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Minister Doherty announces details of 250 extra Rural Social Scheme places
(Stock photo)

How some EU farmers have used the Basic Payment Scheme to realise windfall...

Final GLAS payments delayed until end of May
Farm inspections are a requirement under EU regulations and farm scheme terms and conditions.

Department gives update on farm payments and scheme inspections...
Stock Image

Farm-assist payments drop to lowest level in five years


Top Stories

Riverstown farmer John Graham points to the poor quality grass in fields right now.

'I’m just tired and fed up': Sligo suckler farmer on physical and mental burden...
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Ask Feargal: I run a medium-sized farm rearing lamb and plan to set up a farm...
Farmers are coming out slightly ahead on prices. Stock image.

Lamb prices: 'Sticky' trade for driven by French market
IFA president Joe Healy (left) and Martin Stapleton, IFA farm business chairman, at a media briefing yesterday. Photo: Karen Morgan

'Faceless vulture funds hell-bent on destroying families,' says the IFA
 Stock photo

Additional charge against alleged rural farmhouse burglars - judge tells...
Stock picture

Gardaí probe ‘assault’ by IFA member
Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde says it has a ‘strong track record’

Aurivo sees merger with Border co-op LacPatrick as Brexit bulwark