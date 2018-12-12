Farm Ireland
Over 800 farmers face rejection from GLAS scheme as nutrient-management plans still outstanding

The GLAS scheme involves more than 50,000 farmers
Margaret Donnelly

Over 800 farmers have yet to submit a nutrient-management plan as part of GLAS 3, with just weeks to the deadline.

Under the Terms & Conditions of the GLAS scheme all participants must submit a Nutrient Management Plan (NMP) and attend a GLAS Training course.

However the Department of Agriculture has said that over 800 nutrient management plans are still outstanding.

"Our records show that an NMP has not yet been submitted by GLAS Advisors, to the online Nutrient Management Planning System operated by Teagasc in over 800 GLAS 3 cases. GLAS payments have not issued to these GLAS 3 participants since March 31, 2018 as a result. This includes the GLAS 2018 Advance Payment."

It warned that all GLAS 3 participants must submit an NMP by December 31, 2018, as failure to submit a plan by this date will result in rejection from GLAS and claw-back of all GLAS payments made to date.

It said a NMP should be submitted as soon as possible to allow payments to issue and to avoid rejection from the Scheme.

It also warned that in a smaller number of cases, less than 200, GLAS 1 and 2 participants have not yet completed the required one day GLAS Training course.

These participants are also reminded that failure to complete a training course by 31 December 2018 will result in rejection from GLAS and claw-back of all GLAS payments made to date.

