Over 10,000 farmers waiting for GLAS cash

(stock photo)
FarmIreland Team

The Department has been urged to speed up GLAS payments.

IFA rural development chair Joe Brady said there are still more than 10,000 farmers due an advance payment for 2017.

Department figures show €136m has been issued but more than 600 farmers without nutrient management plans submitted, 880 without commonage management plans, and 260 farmers whose documentation in relation to Low Emission Slurry ­Spreading has not been submitted.

He said this is far less than the 10,000 due payment.

“It is important that farmers and planners send in whatever documentation is required so that payments can be made”, the Rural Development Chairman said. 

So far, €136m has been paid out under the 2017 GLAS scheme. IFA estimates that a further €60m is due to farmers under the 2017 scheme.

Online Editors

