Over 10,000 farmers waiting for GLAS cash

IFA rural development chair Joe Brady said there are still more than 10,000 farmers due an advance payment for 2017.

Department figures show €136m has been issued but more than 600 farmers without nutrient management plans submitted, 880 without commonage management plans, and 260 farmers whose documentation in relation to Low Emission Slurry ­Spreading has not been submitted.

He said this is far less than the 10,000 due payment.