Farm leaders are piling pressure on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue – who remains in Brussels for CAP negotiations today – as fears mount that the policy reform is shaping up to be “not just neutral but worse”.

Based on the latest developments, Pat McCormack said he is deeply concerned that thousands of farm families will suffer “substantial cuts” to direct payments, in addition to “new and unsurpassed” levels of inspection and regulation.

In a statement he said: “Based on what we’re hearing, we’re headed towards less payments for much more regulation and absolutely nothing for meaningful sustainability.

"The current proposals will deliver for consultants and people involved in enforcement; but will critically undermine farmers unless the minister brings a sense of realism to the debate and delivers a CAP for sustainable farming.”

The dairy farmer said he is “very concerned” that the CAP debate is being hijacked by “vested interests” - including within Government – who, he says, were intent on turning CAP into “an unworkable environmental exercise”.

“The Government in general, and our Minister for Agriculture in particular, have to get a hold of this issue. They could start by remembering that the primary purpose of CAP is to deliver safe and sustainable food from a farm sector while ensuring proportionate incomes for the farmer primary-producers.”

Pointing to documents presented at the CAP Consultative Committee, the current proposals from the Department of Agriculture, Mr McCormack warned that the plans are “heavily weighted” towards consultant input at farm level, inspection, regulation and enforcement, while being “notably light” on the funding for the farmers expected to carry out this work.

“It was always frankly unrealistic to ask farmers to do much, much, more for the same payment. But the suggestion now is that the farmers do much, much, more for much less money. This is the kind of nonsense that’s just bringing the whole question of CAP into disrepute and making it absurd.”

He said “the notion” that convergence will deliver for small and medium sized farmers is “completely wrong”.

“The big gainers under convergence would be those people – very often non-farmers - who own, or lease, substantial areas of land.

“There is a flawed debate and flawed reasoning around convergence. If people are serious about protecting small and medium sized farmers then the focus needs to move from the payment-per-hectare to the overall payment received by farmers.

"For instance, the promoters of the current convergence model need to answer a simple question: How is it fair that a person who is receiving a total payment of €10,000 will see their payment cut – in many cases substantially – to fund a person receiving €50,000?

“Because that’s going to be the net effect of the proposed change. In addition, how is it fair that a person leasing their entitlements will see their entitlements increase at the expense of people who are farming?

“The anomalies in convergence are beyond reason and the eco-schemes in Pillar I are in danger of simply not being taken up by farmers due to unreasonable demands.

"In terms of Pillar II, farmers again appear to face a bureaucratic nightmare and, put bluntly, Pillar II also needs to be re-focused to those farmers producing food and contributing to their local economy.”

Protection

Overall, he said, the farm organisation’s “worst suspicions” that sustainable commercial farming is being undermined by ill-informed and unfair commentary “are being borne out”.

“It’s time for some realism and this must be based on the maximum level of co-funding from our Government. We need a convergence model that protects farmers with a low overall payment.

"We need an eco scheme that is simple and properly rewards farmers. We need a clear definition of a ‘genuine farmer’ that ensures only people genuinely farming get a payment.

" And we need a refocused Pillar II supporting farmers who produce food sustainably from an economic, social and environmental perspective. It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Mr McCormack concluded.