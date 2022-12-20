Farming

Organic numbers set to double to 4,000

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

A total of 2,100 farmers are expected to commence converting to organics from the start of next year, bringing the total number of organic farmers to 4,000.

While Department of Agriculture officials are currently assessing applications, Jack Nolan, Head of DAFM’s Organics Division, says: “We’re aiming to bring in everyone we can.”

