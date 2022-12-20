Organic numbers set to double to 4,000

A total of 2,100 farmers are expected to commence converting to organics from the start of next year, bringing the total number of organic farmers to 4,000.

While Department of Agriculture officials are currently assessing applications, Jack Nolan, Head of DAFM’s Organics Division, says: “We’re aiming to bring in everyone we can.”

Updating the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee after the closure of the current scheme on December 9, Mr Nolan said: “We have approximately 2,100 applications, which is a doubling of what we had, so we have 4,000 now hopefully from the start of next year.

“We’re going through them at the minute, looking at the areas and looking at the budget, and we’ll be able to write to people hopefully in the springtime to say whether they are in or not.

He added the scheme would open every year because there was “a huge appetite” there.

Doubling

“When we went around the country, a lot of people are interested and we hope to keep, maybe not doubling next year, but we’re definitely going to go up by a thousand or more every year for the next couple of years.”

The programme for Government has a target of 7.5pc of all land to be farmed organically by 2030, with an allocation of €256m in the country’s Cap Strategic Plan for 2023-2027.

The 2023 OFS budget is funded to the tune of €37m — up 80pc on last year — and there has been a 20pc increase in applications to join the OFS in 2022 in comparison to 2021, bringing in an expected additional area of 17,000ha.

Overall, there has been an increase of 35pc of land being farmed organically over the last two years, the department says.

County Cork will have the highest number of organic farms at the start of the new year with 465 organic farmers, followed by Roscommon on 379, Donegal on 301, Kerry on 286, Mayo on 283, and Galway on 281. Dairy stronghold counties such as Limerick will have 176 organic farmers, while Tipperary will have 197.