Organic farming scheme open to applications (up to €170/ha in payments)

The Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) is to re-open with immediate effect, the Government has confirmed.

The Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) is to re-open with immediate effect, the Government has confirmed.

Under the scheme farmers enter into a contract for a minimum of five years, with standard rate payments of up to €220 per hectare a year during the conversion period and up to €170 per hectare when they have achieved full organic status.

Higher payment rates are available for organic horticultural and tillage farmers.

A ranking and selection process will also be put in place that will give priority to the areas that are deemed to be in deficit i.e. horticulture cereals and dairy.

Latest figures indicate that there are now some 72,000 hectares under organic production, an increase of nearly 50pc on the position at the start of the Programme in 2014.

Closing date for applications will be 19 December, 2018.

Applications for the scheme must be made online, and there will be no requirement to use an Agricultural Advisor to make the application

On announcing the re-opening of the Scheme Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said he established a Strategy Group earlier this year tasked with developing a strategy for the development of the Organic Sector for the period up to 2025.