‘Nothing is off the table’ with convergence — McConalogue

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed to the Farming Independent yesterday that “nothing is off the table”

Despite a deal in Brussels on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) last week, the battle over the share of farmers’ subsidies is far from over.

Under the deal, member states will have the flexibility to introduce 100pc convergence and the front-loading of farm payments, the latter of which has the potential to radically shift funding between farmers here if introduced in 2023.

When asked if he was against going further than 85pc convergence, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed to the Farming Independent yesterday that “nothing is off the table” and he will speak to the farming organisations over the coming weeks on the matter.

The Minister promised to bring the CAP deal to “every calving shed, every milking parlour, tillage field, every kitchen table to get farmers’ views on it”.

The deal gives member states flexibility on allowing eco-schemes account for up to 25pc of the direct-payments budget. While the schemes must go beyond current environmental requirements and obligations, if there is poor uptake of the schemes, member states can reallocate up to one-fifth of unused funds.

The minister said he was willing to “accept the 25pc level for eco-schemes as I consider the flexibility that the presidency has achieved is sufficient to allow us minimise the risk of loss of unspent funds”.

The possible introduction of front-loading to CAP payments could be worth €20-100/ha.

The new CAP, due to come into effect from 2023, was met with mixed reactions from farming organisations. ICMSA president Pat McCormack said it was an “insult” to farm families, while INHFA president Colm O’Donnell said it had the makings of a good deal.