Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 24 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

No additional farm building items to be approved for grant aid until budget position becomes clearer - Creed

Much of the growth in farm construction this year can be attributed to new farm building grant schemes announced by the Department of Agriculture.
Much of the growth in farm construction this year can be attributed to new farm building grant schemes announced by the Department of Agriculture.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has said that no new farm building items will be added to the eligible list for grant aid until the budgetary position becomes clearer.

He said thousands of farmers yet to make payment claims for approved works under the TAMS II scheme. According to the Minister, the scheme has proved to be popular with Irish farmers, with more than 15,500 applications submitted to date.

Of these, more than 12,500, 80pc of the total, have been approved to commence work.

The figures are however much lower where payment claims are concerned.

It is open to approved applicants to submit an online payment claim as soon as they are in a position to do so. Within the approved deadline, the timing of the submission of a payment claim is entirely a matter for individual farmers, and when they carry out the approved works is up to them. To date, just 3,500 payment claims have been submitted.

Responding to questioning in the Seanad last week, the Minister said the Department has actively encouraged all approved applicants to submit payment claims, including by contacting approved applicants individually by text message.

"I would urge all approved applicants who have completed their works to submit a payment claim as soon as they are in a position to do so.

"To date, payments have issued in more than 2,600 cases, amounting to a total of more than €36.5 million

Also Read

Rights of way can be controversial

Know your rights: How to establish a right of way 

Q I am writing to you on behalf of an elderly friend of mine regarding rights of way. There are three different right of ways going through an adjoining sports facility, one of which travels on through another farmer's yard. The right of ways are marked on the maps. As my friend is getting older he is anxious to register these rights of way as soon as possible in case anything might happen to him and his sons/heirs might have difficulty establishing the rights of way. We would appreciate some advice as how to proceed.

"Until these approvals mature to payment stage, or the timeframe of the approval expires, a budgetary provision must be available to make payments," he said.

The Minister said until the budgetary position becomes clearer, it is not possible to consider adding additional items, including cattle underpasses, to the list of investment items already available under the suite of seven TAMS II measures.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

Calls have been made for a full review of the Department’s inspection process.

Yellow card system sought for farmers
(stock photo)

€100,000 legal challenge to Department's land ID system waiting on...
Redrock’s 3,500 gallon slurry tanker with trailing shoe

How to apply for grant aid if buying new slurry equipment
Phil Hogan

7 key EU farm policy rule changes for 2018 that every farmer should know about

Sinn Fein warns CAP axe could 'plunge 20k Northern Ireland farm families into...
Communications Minister Denis Naughten (Picture: Tom Burke)

Fears over repeat of Northern Irish scandal limiting scope of Renewables plan
The charismatic hen harrier

Hen harrier scheme takes flight amid renewed farmer concerns


Top Stories

Tara McCarthy is leading the drive to expand non-EU markets for Irish food produce. Photo: Alan Rowlette

Bord Bia has no role in policing products that are being “chopped up and...
MEP Seán Kelly is pictured with Tom Clair from Maghera, Lahinch, Co Clare and his daughter Trisha and son Donnacha. The Clair family presented their case to the European Parliament's Petitions Committee in Brussels today with Mr Kelly's assistance.

EU to ask Department to 'review' case of farming couple who were refused...
Fodder donated from Durrow, Co Laois to farmers in Co Clare struggling with fodder shortages.

'It's amazing how generous people are when they realise you are in trouble'
A slurry tanker helps drain flood water. Picture: Peter Ormond

VIDEO: 'There was rivers running down the roads' - Houses flooded for second...
(Stock picture)

Attack of the birds - huge flocks of pigeons wreak havoc on farmer's crop
The next stage: Merkel and Macron both favour greater centralisation

Germany and France to prepare joint position on EU farm reform
Stock image

'Our thoughts and prayers are with them' - First farm death of the year...