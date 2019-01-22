Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 22 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Nitrates derogation applications now open

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Applications for the 2019 Nitrates Derogation can now be submitted online, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced.

The Nitrates Derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170 kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set down in the Nitrates Regulations, up to a maximum of 250kg per hectare, subject to adherence to stricter rules.

The online system is aimed at simplifying the application process and assisting farmers to avoid penalties. Farmers can also remain compliant with the Regulations by managing their livestock numbers, exporting slurry/farmyard manure or renting additional land.

The derogation is an important facility for more intensive farmers, particularly in the Dairy sector and it is essential that its environmental credentials are maintained.

Almost 7,000 intensively stocked farmers with an agricultural area of 466,000has availed of the derogation in 2018 with this being a marked increase in both the area and the number farming under derogation since 2014.

Minister Creed said the Derogation provides farmers an opportunity to farm at higher stocking rates, subject to certain conditions designed to protect the environment and meet the requirements of the Nitrates Directive.

The Minister announced that a review of the conditions of the derogation would take place this year also.

The Minister stated; “In order to ensure the sustainable continuation of the derogation, a review will examine further opportunities for derogation farmers to improve efficiencies and continue to reduce their environmental footprint”.

Also Read

It is expected the outcome of this review, including recommendations be published by June of this year in order to allow derogation farmers sufficient time to plan for the 2020 year.

The closing date for applications is March 31, 2019.

Farmers not already registered for agfood.ie can do so by logging onto www.agfood.ie and clicking the 'Register' button. More information is available on the Department’s website at the following link: https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/ruralenvironmentsustainability/environmentalobligations/nitrates/nitratesderogation/

For a Nitrates Derogation application to be valid, all terms and conditions of the Derogation must be adhered to, including the following:

  • An annual application must be made online to the Department. No postal applications will be accepted.
  • Farming a holding that is at least 80% grass.  Have grazing livestock – a derogation is only available in respect of grazing livestock.
  • 50% of all slurry produced on a derogation farm must be applied by the 15 June annually. After this date slurry can only be applied using low emission equipment.
  • A derogation holding must have sufficient storage for all livestock manure and soiled water produced on the holding
  • Have a Fertilisation Plan in place on the holding by 1 March. This plan should be submitted to the Department along with the application form unless the farmer has submitted a fertiliser plan to the Department in 2016, 2017 or 2018.
  • Fertiliser plans must be based on soil analysis results dated after 15 September 2015.
  • New applicants who do not have soil analysis results must assume Index 3 for 2019 but soil sample analysis, in respect of crop year 2020, must be available and the fertiliser plan amended accordingly and submitted online to the Department before 31 March 2020.
  • Fertiliser accounts must be submitted to the Department no later than 31 March of the following year.
  • Nitrates Derogation applicants cannot import livestock manure onto their holding
  • Derogation information is available on the Department’s website at: https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/ruralenvironmentsustainability/environmentalobligations/nitrates/nitratesderogation/

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

(stock photo)

National Reserve will be open for applications in 2019
The Dept of Agriculture has reopened its Traditional Farm Buildings scheme to save old sheds and the like from being lost through neglect. The grants apply to buildings constructed before 1960.

One of the most popular schemes - to renovate farm buildings - has...
Meal Bin

Farmers in all sectors can now get grant aid for Meal Bins

How just one calf cost a farmer his entire Genomics payment
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

EU leaders push decision on CAP budget back to autumn 2019
A new calf shed.

Creed expects TAMS budget to be fully spent despite massive underspend
These payments, worth €38m, have commenced issuing to 21,000 farmers

Farmers to receive €38m as Genomics payments are issued


Top Stories

Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Live-cattle export growth under threat from EU ban
Irish Red deer on the slopes of Mangerton Mountain, Killarney National Park.Photo:Valerie OSullivan

New deer fencing grant among measures to support biodiversity of...
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia Ireland plan to create 80 jobs in new €140 million Kilkenny facility
Solar energy panels

Planning permission granted for huge 221ac solar farm in Wexford
Liam and Catherine Millierick with Teagasc OAD advisor Brian Hilliard

How this farmer is now milking more milk solids on once-a-day than twice-a...

How to get ventilation and space requirements right in your shed
Wanting answers: Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Rural people 'desperate for assurance on future of broadband', say...