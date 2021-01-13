Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

New TAMS tranche to open next week - here are the key changes and details

A new TAMS tranche will open next week, including calf welfare investments but derogation farmers are no longer eligible for LESS equipment support.

Expand

Close

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

A new tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) will open next week (January 16 and close on April 16) for grants for on-farm capital investment, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced today.

The current Tranche 20 of the scheme is due to close this Friday and Tranche 21 will open immediately afterwards on Saturday, January 16.

The Minister also announced some amendments to the scheme for the new tranche opening 16 January which will have the following changes:

Privacy