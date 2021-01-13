New TAMS tranche to open next week - here are the key changes and details

Premium
A new TAMS tranche will open next week, including calf welfare investments but derogation farmers are no longer eligible for LESS equipment support.
A new tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) will open next week (January 16 and close on April 16) for grants for on-farm capital investment, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced today.
The current Tranche 20 of the scheme is due to close this Friday and Tranche 21 will open immediately afterwards on Saturday, January 16.
The Minister also announced some amendments to the scheme for the new tranche opening 16 January which will have the following changes:
The Minister also announced some flexibilities for existing TAMs approvals in response to COVID-19 issues. These flexibilities are being introduced to make it easier for farmers and their agents to continue to participate in this important scheme where difficulties arise from the current public health restrictions in place.
"It is essential that farming continues at this time while being mindful of the public health measures. I have introduced some flexibilities to the scheme arrangements to reflect the fact that certain practices are not possible at this time and alternative arrangements are required, the Minister said.
The flexibilities included are as follows:
Over €265m in grant aid paid out in TAMS to date and the Minister said he would encourage all existing applicants with approvals to submit their payment claims as soon as they are complete.
Online Editors