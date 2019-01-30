There is very little opportunity to add new items, such as underpasses, to the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), according to the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

New TAMS items can't be added unless others are dropped - Minister

Speaking at the IFA AGM in Dublin yesterday, he said that several thousand applications are currently being processed and the Department does not want to "leave any penny behind in terms of RDP" and that there is a current overspend of €105m on the current Rural Development Programme, not an underspend.

However, he also told farmers that the chances of getting new items added to TAMS, such as underpasses, would be dependent on other lines being dropped.

"We have some applicants dropping out and not availing of the money, so that is freeing up some money and there will be future tranches. However, I do not see a huge opportunity (for items such as underpasses) unless we drop lines.

"It would be less than honest to say I see huge promise for underpasses."

There is a budget in place of €395m for the suite of seven measures available under TAMS II for the duration of the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

To date the expenditure amounts to €105.574m.

Some 964 approvals expired at the end of 2018 with a grant value of €11.787m.