New research shows impact of 85% convergence on those with less than €10k payments 

Green meadows near Dingle, Co Kerry: Farmers in Kerry, Donegal and Connacht could be big winners if full convergence is implemented

Some farmers in receipt of less than €10,000 in direct payments could see their payments reduced by €1,200 between 2023 and 2026 under European Parliament's convergence proposals.

However, farmers with lower entitlement values would see a substantial rise in their payments over the period, according to a new convergence modelling exercise carried out by the Department of Agriculture.

Negotiations on the new CAP programme are ongoing and are due to conclude in the coming months.

At this point, there is much debate on the level of convergence that is likely in the new programme. Council has accepted a new minimum convergence level of 75%, however during the negotiations with the European Parliament, a higher rate of 85% has been proposed.

In its modelling exercise on the 85pc proposal, the Department used a sample population data based on a snapshot of the payment entitlements held by Irish farmers that submitted a 2019 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application.

The average BPS payment for this population is €9,385, including Greening. The average payment per hectare held by this population amounts to €265 (BPS and Greening).

Three farmers are used to form the basis of this case study and it has been assumed that all three farmers own 32 payment entitlements each.

The unit values of these payment entitlements are as follows:

Farmer X – €160 BPS and Greening

Farmer Y – €300 BPS and Greening

Farmer Z – €400 BPS and Greening

Under the current proposals for the next CAP, the convergence process will continue, the question being to what extent.

The European Commission has put pressure on the Government to continue the controversial practice of converging farmers EU subsidies.

In recommendations to Ireland on how it should implement the planned reform of the CAP, seen by the Farming Independent, it pressed the Government to improve the viability of farms, especially medium-sized farms and farms in areas facing natural constraints.

In the document, the Commission said the concentration of direct payments to farmers in Ireland is relatively high, reflecting the remaining link to historical references.

It said the Government should increase the fairness and the efficiency of income support, in particular via internal convergence.

It has also recommended that more CAP funding be redistributed to smaller farmers in Ireland by applying the complementary redistributive income support.

Through this mechanism, EU countries may allocate up to 30pc of their national income support budget to a redistributive payment. This payment targets the first few hectares on a farm, meaning that all hectares below the threshold receive additional support.

The redistribution of payments between farmers is extremely controversial among farmers and politically sensitive for political parties and farm organisations.