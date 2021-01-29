New REPS pilot project - details reveal farmers only to be paid for environmental results

Farmers will only be paid for positive environmental outcomes achieved under the proposed new REPS scheme to be launched later this year.

Information on the new scheme, which was confirmed in the Budget, was released as part of a public consultation.

The results-based agri-environment payment schemes reward farmers for committed environmental effort by linking payments to the quality of environmental outcomes delivered.

This contrasts with the standard ‘prescription-based’ model used in GLAS, where payments are made for carrying out defined actions in line with scheme specifications.

Under the results-based approach farm features are scored to identify how management practices have impacted on the environmental status of the holding. Scoring is calculated with reference to defined indicators, which are chosen to reflect overall biodiversity and ecological integrity. Payments are linked to environmental quality. In recognition of the environmental and biodiversity quality achieved, farms with the highest scoring receive the greatest payment.

The environmental issues to be considered in the scheme include biodiversity, water quality, soil health and climate mitigation/adaptation and the pilot will test the potential suitability of a results-based payment system at farm level and the feasibility of upscaling this model as part of the next national agri-environment scheme to follow on from GLAS.

While funding has only been secured for one year, there are plans for a second year of the pilot to take place.

Proposed Measures

As a move away from the prescribed approach of GLAS, participants will be trained to manage their land according to the needs of the holding. The pilot will be weighted towards maintenance and enhancement of existing farm features and management rather than the creation of new features and habitats.

Target lands

Grassland parcels/fields in any part of the country with potential for environmental improvement. Subject to the quality of applications received the project will seek to include farms from a broad geographic spread covering different farming conditions.

Core Participant Requirements

Engage the services of an eligible advisor from a list to be provided by the Department and attend training sessions over the course of the pilot for which the participant will be paid.

Role of Participant Farmer

Participating farmers will operate under the guidance of their trained advisor and will be expected to manage the land they bring into the pilot in a manner that produces the best possible environmental and biodiversity returns. While advisors will be responsible for the assessment and scoring, this should be done with the involvement of the participating farmer.

Selection Process

The pilot will be advertised nationally and will be open to farmers who have not participated in GLAS and who are not currently in an agri-environment scheme. The application process will be a single page online form. A list of advisors who have indicated interest will be made available to applicants. If a farmer’s regular advisor is not listed he/she will need to choose from the list for the purposes of the pilot. While the final criteria are to be decided, the following will be included;

Applicant must be eighteen or over on the date of the application

Be the holder of an active herd number

Have all land to be brought into the pilot in the applicant’s name declared on their BPS application for 2020

Has not participated in GLAS

Not currently in an agri-environment scheme

Has engaged an advisor eligible for the pilot

Participant Training

Each participant will be expected to undertake compulsory training sessions with a payment to farmers.

Role of Advisor

Participating farmers will engage the services of an advisor. The advisor will be paid by the farmer. The Department will not have a contractual relationship with advisors and will not be liable for payment of advisor fees or expenses. Advisors will be responsible for land assessment and scoring and for ongoing guidance of their clients throughout the term of the pilot. To ensure knowledge transfer to farmers, advisors will involve their clients in the assessment and scoring functions.

Scoring System

An integrated score card will be used to assess farm features

Scoring will be undertaken by trained advisors with participation of the farmer

Scoring in year 1 will be mainly based on the existing quality of features and will establish the 2021 payment. This will both reward farmers for good management to date and also set a baseline for future scoring

Draft scorecard to consider:

Positive environmental / biodiversity indicators present

Combined cover of positive indicators throughout the plot

Combined cover of negative indicators throughout the plot

Vegetation structure

Management of boundary features

Management of field margins

Evidence of any damaging activities to vegetation, soil or water

Comments/recommendations to be brought to the farmer’s attention and recommended actions to rectify or improve field score in the short/medium term

Payments Rates

The payment rates will be decided with reference to income foregone, additional costs of specific environmental management and transaction costs. It is expected that a hybrid payment system will be used. This will be made up of the following components;

A base payment

An additional top-up payment calculated in line with the environmental and biodiversity results achieved over the course of the pilot

Payment for supporting/capital actions

Support / Capital Actions

The initial farm assessment to be conducted by the advisor in year one will identify management and investment actions required to improve environmental and biodiversity standing. Subject to funding, it is proposed that a list of potential complementary actions may be made available to participant farms. Farmers may apply to the Department for funding for each of these actions.

Examples of such actions include:

1. Water provision for livestock (to facilitate having riparian margins)

2. Fencing /gates (to facilitate field margins /water course buffer management)

3. Hedgerow and tree planting

4. Seeds to encourage pollinators

The public consultation is open until February 26 and views can be submitted here.