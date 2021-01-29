Farming

New REPS pilot project - details reveal farmers only to be paid for environmental results

Details reveal that environmental issues to be tackled by the scheme include biodiversity, water quality, soil health and climate mitigation

The application process is expected to open in the second quarter of 2021.

Margaret Donnelly

Farmers will only be paid for positive environmental outcomes achieved under the proposed new REPS scheme to be launched later this year.

Information on the new scheme, which was confirmed in the Budget, was released as part of a public consultation.

The results-based agri-environment payment schemes reward farmers for committed environmental effort by linking payments to the quality of environmental outcomes delivered.

