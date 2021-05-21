New pilot study to measure biodiversity on 8,000 farms

A new Farm Environmental Study (FES) has been announced by the ministry of the Department of Agriculture to support “biodiversity measurement” on 8,000 participant farms.

The pilot programme will provide participant farmers with a list of habitats, biodiversity and environmental information about his/her own farm in a bid to raise education on “how to farm in a way that is sensitive to nature on the individual farm”.

Each farmer will receive €200 for participation.

The up-skilling of farm advisors will also be a key element in the delivery of FES as greater environmental ambition will be required in future agri-environment-climate measures (AECM) schemes. Farm advisor payment is estimated at a minimum of €300.

The baseline database on farm biodiversity will assist with targeting management practices/measures and advice to support national and EU policy such as Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), Climate Action Plan, Farm-to-Fork, Water Framework and Nitrates Directives, as well as the Biodiversity Strategy.

Announcing the pilot Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “I’m delighted that we have taken the initiative and engaging with farmers, the custodians of so much of our biodiversity to increase their knowledge and awareness of the biodiversity at farm level and at the same time gather important baseline data.

"Farmers are adapters and farmers are adopters when it comes to pioneering initiatives like these and I am excited to see the pilot open.”

Ministers McConalogue and Pippa Hackett confirmed that the roll out of the pilot will generate “a database of baseline habitat and biodiversity data at the farm level” and that it will also “provide the scope for a comprehensive analysis” of farm habitats and biodiversity and a baseline for future targeting of AECM schemes.

Minister Hackett said: “This pilot is a new and exciting initiative. Its establishment of the unique biodiversity features and habitats present at the farm level will be invaluable.

"This farm-scale approach will educate and empower farmers, and build on their knowledge of their own land so that they can maximise delivery of environmental outcomes for future schemes.”

Minister McConalogue added that FES, in combination with the recently announced REAP scheme, will be “important pillars to support our goals to roll over existing schemes while also incorporating the new innovative result-based approaches proven through our existing Environmental Integrity Projects (EIPs).

Minister Martin Heydon added: “I would encourage all farmers to avail of these initiatives and work with their advisors and my department to tailor their management practices with a view to improving their environmental and economic status while also helping to set the new agricultural standard at an international level.”

EU policy

As outlined above, the pilot FES programme will begin the process of building the baseline farm level habitat and biodiversity database and inform the future national roll out of FES.

The environmental parameters will assist with targeting management practices/measures and advice to support national and EU policy such as Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), Climate Action Plan, Farm-to-Fork, Water Framework and Nitrates Directives, as well as the Biodiversity Strategy.

The pilot programme is proposed to be tendered externally for delivery by a company /or consortium through the formal EU Procurement (e-tenders) protocol. DAFM will administer the farmer application process and rank and selection requirements for the programme through its website.

From an operational perspective, it is planned a successful tenderer will be in place by quarter three this year. Due to seasonal constraint of the survey work involved farm surveys will likely begin quarter two of next year.