New National Reserve and Young Farmers Scheme in 2020

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

There will be a new National Reserve for young farmers and new entrants in 2020, the IFA has said.


It comes following a meeting of the Department of Agriculture Direct Payments Advisory Committee in Portlaoise today, which IFA attended.

IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy said it is estimated that there will be up to €3m in funding for the 2020 Reserve, financed from existing resources, unused entitlements and clawback on sales. He said it will not be necessary to have any linear cuts on entitlements to fund the 2020 Reserve.

He said it is important that there is a National Reserve and an opportunity for young farmers and new entrants to be able to get entitlements under the CAP supports. He said the National Reserve along with the Young Farmers top-up scheme have proved to be an essential support to young farmers over recent years.

Since 2015 and the commencement of the current CAP, the National Reserve has provided cumulative payments worth €130m to 8,500 participants. In addition, the Young Farmers top-up scheme has paid out €95m to 8,000 participants.

The IFA Deputy President said the conditions for the reserve in respect of education requirements and off-farm income will remain the same, providing consistency in the approach for young farmers and new entrants.

In 2019, approximately 900 applicants applied to the National Reserve and some 531 applicants were successful to date, involving 540 young farmers and 31 new entrants.

Online Editors


