New figures reveal how TAMS payments have driven huge investment in farm expansion

Denis Drennan

Declan O'Brien

More than €480 million has been invested on Irish farms over the last five years in infrastructure and equipment which is partly funded under the Targeted Agricultural Measures Scheme (TAMS).

Total grant payments under TAMS have topped €204m, with the Department of Agriculture confirming that more than 15,000 payment claims have been submitted.

The purchase and installation of milking machines and other dairy-related works accounted for around 40pc of the overall spend, or almost €190 million, according to figures released by the Department.