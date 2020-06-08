New figures reveal how TAMS payments have driven huge investment in farm expansion

More than €480 million has been invested on Irish farms over the last five years in infrastructure and equipment which is partly funded under the Targeted Agricultural Measures Scheme (TAMS).

Total grant payments under TAMS have topped €204m, with the Department of Agriculture confirming that more than 15,000 payment claims have been submitted.

The purchase and installation of milking machines and other dairy-related works accounted for around 40pc of the overall spend, or almost €190 million, according to figures released by the Department.

A further €107m, or more than 20pc of the total spend went on farm buildings, while 12pc or close to €60m was invested in slurry spreading equipment. Investments associated primarily with the tillage sector - which included the purchase of sprayers, fertiliser spreaders, min-till equipment and pesticide reduction - totalled €46m. Meanwhile, €8.5m was spent on sheep fencing. The data, which is detailed in the table (right), outlines the estimated expenditure based on reference costs and included in applications lodged for TAMS supports. With grant aid of between 40pc and 60pc available under TAMS for the purchase of qualifying equipment or capital investment projects, the scheme has proven hugely popular with farmers.

Environment To date there have been more than 35,000 applicants for grants under the scheme, with around 28,000 approved. Denis Drennan of ICMSA said the level of investment under TAMS illustrated both the importance of farming to the rural economy, and the commitment of farmers to environmental protection. Mr Drennan pointed out that the bulk of TAMS-supported work was undertaken by local contractors and suppliers, with the benefits of the investment helping to fuel the wider rural economy. With more than €57m spent under TAMS on low-emission slurry spreading equipment, such as the trailing-shoe, the ICMSA representative said farmers were clearly showing a commitment to environmental protection. "The level of investment is there for everyone to see and it should be pointed out that this only relates to TAMS investments, which does not give the full picture of farmer investment in environmental protection over the past five years," Mr Drennan said.