New CAP will be much harsher on farmers caught bending the rules to get benefits, Department warns

Francis Morrin, head of the Department of Agriculture's CAP Entitlements and Financial Control Division

Farmers who try to circumvent the rules of the new CAP for their own benefit will face significant penalties, a Department of Agriculture official has warned.

Francis Morrin, head of the Department’s CAP Entitlements and Financial Control Division, told the Teagasc Tillage Forum in Kildare last week that the new CAP will be much harsher on farmers caught artificially creating the conditions to get around the rules to obtain benefits.

Examples, he said, include splitting herds to avoid capping or the selling entitlements to create naked land so that a young farmer or new farmer could benefit.

Morrin also highlighted situations where young farmers exist on paper only and are not in managerial or financial control of the farm.

“The new CAP is considerably stronger on this than the current CAP and previous CAPs,” he said. “It is an issue that is continually bubbling up again and again across the European Commission and Parliament. There is no doubt there is more scrutiny of it.

“Please be careful as you move into the new CAP, including those here that are advisors. Do not get yourself into a situation where you may be tempted by circumvention,” he said.

Meanwhile, to assist farmers planning for new CAP schemes, the Department of Agriculture has made available to farmers their individual stocking rates on agfood.ie.

Under the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027, farmers’ stocking rate will be used to determine eligibility for the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme, the Eco-scheme Agricultural Practice on Extensive Livestock Production and the Organic Farming Scheme. Farmers may also use their stocking rate to satisfy the ‘Active Farmer’ check.

On agfood.ie, farmers can now see their 2021 and 2022 (to date) stocking rate.

It is important to note that farmers’ stocking rates in 2022 will be used as the basis for the relevant CAP schemes in 2023. To provide maximum flexibility to farmers, the Department will also allow farmers to alternatively use 2023 stocking rates.

However, using 2023 stocking rates may result in scheme payments not issuing until March of the subsequent year, e.g. March 2024 for scheme year 2023.