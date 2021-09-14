New agri-eco scheme could waste budget on red tape, farmers fear

Fears have been raised that much of the budget for a new agri-environment scheme to replace GLAS in the next CAP will be spent on red-tape and administration.
Following a meeting with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue last week, INHFA president Colm O’Donnell said there appears to be a significant change in how the scheme will operate, with the focus now on the delivery of results as opposed to previous agri-environmental schemes that focused on actions.
Under this model and with potentially 60,000 participants, he said there is “a genuine concern that a high percentage of the budget could be spent on administration, with planners and advisors having to continually assess if farmers are delivering the results expected”.
The ICSA is seeking a much more ambitious agri-environmental scheme which, by adding in the carbon tax €150m promised in the Programme for Government, can lead to a scheme for almost 40,000 farmers with a maximum payment of €15,000 and an average of close to €10,000.
The ICMSA believes the focus on “results based” schemes needs to be clearly defined.
“If a farmer does everything required and due to drought for example, the result is not achieved, does he/she get paid? It is essential that farmers are rewarded for their effort,” it said.