New €40m BEEP-S scheme opens for applications

The €40m Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP–S) scheme for 2021 has opened for applications.

Those interested are asked to lodge applications for the scheme through Department of Agriculture’s website before the closing date which has been set for Monday April 26.

The BEEP-S scheme – which comes under the new Beef Sector Efficiency Pilot for 2021 – has a funding provision of €40m for this year and targets the weaning efficiency of suckler cows and calves by measuring the live weight of the calf at weaning as a percentage of the cow's live weight.

The Department said that in recognition of the “crucial role” of animal health and welfare in economic and environmental efficiency, applicants to the scheme can also select from a number of “optional” health and welfare measures including meal feeding or vaccination of weanlings and/or faecal egg testing of suckler cows.

‘Success’

Making the announcement Minister McConalogue said: “The 2021 BEEP–S scheme builds on the success of the scheme in 2020 in which to date €40.46 million has been paid out to 24,430 participants.”

He outlined that under BEEP–S, participants may be eligible for up to €90 for the first 10 suckler cow/calf pairs per herd and up to €80 per pair thereafter subject to an overall maximum of 100 pairs per herd, if all actions under the scheme are applied for and completed in full in accordance with the scheme terms and conditions.

“BEEP-S is the latest in a line of support I have rolled out for our suckler and beef farmers. I secured €85m in Budget 2021 for a range of measures to support sustainable suckler and beef farming. I also secured €6m to promote our suckler beef abroad and we are working on developing a PGI status for Irish grass-fed beef.

"I am committed to the continued support of our suckler and beef sectors. Our farmers continue to produce a top-class product and the suckler cow helps generate balanced regional economic development.”

The minister furthermore noted that, though the scheme will be funded by the Irish exchequer, details of the scheme have been notified to the European Commission in accordance with the Covid-19 ‘Temporary State Aid Framework’.

Farmers and advisors are also reminded that “applications must be done online to ensure their application is actually submitted, rather than having a status as a ‘draft application’ on the website”.

Online Editors