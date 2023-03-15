New €16/t grant for spreading lime announced

The programme will be open for applications from 15th March to 20th April 2023. Stock Image.

A new national Liming Programme has been opened with funding of €8 million.

Launching the measure, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue said, as part of the Government's response to the price increases in input costs, he was delighted to launch ththe new programme which will help offset part of the expense of using lime.

"Lime is an important component of achieving balanced soil health, improving nutrient use efficiency and thereby reducing the requirements of chemical fertilisers and contributing to both climate and water targets. By having a balanced soil pH, we will reduce the need for artificial fertilisers which is good for the environment and good for the farmer’s pocket.”

The programme will provide a financial contribution to participating farmers of €16 per tonne of Calcium ground limestone/Magnesium ground limestone applied.

Subject to budget availability payment will be made on a minimum of 10 tonnes of ground limestone and a maximum of 200 tonnes.

To take part in the scheme a farmer or his/her advisor will sign up to participate in the Liming Programme through www.agfood.ie, the Department’s online service by selecting the AgSchemes-Expression of Interest and then National Liming Programme 2023.

They will indicate on their application the quantity of lime they intend to purchase and spread.

To qualify for payment, lime can only be purchased directly from quarries licenced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to manufacture and market liming materials.

Applicants that have submitted a Basic Payment scheme (BPS) application in 2022 and/or a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application in 2023 are eligible to apply.

Farmers that availed of a Nitrates Derogation in 2022 or 2023 and farmers with a grassland stocking rate above 170kg livestock manure nitrogen/ha prior to export in 2022 are not eligible to participate in this programme.

Herdowners who are participating or intend to participate in the 2023 Eco-Scheme practice relating to soil sampling and liming are not eligible to participate in this measure.

The following land categories are excluded from the Liming Programme, Commonage land, forestry, lands under Natura 2000, NHA/pNHA designation as well as Annex 1 grassland and Environmentally sensitive permanent grassland.

Ground limestone can only be applied in accordance with the lime requirement stated on up-to-date soil analysis reports (maximum of four years old from date of purchasing the lime).

The programme will be open for applications from 15th March to 20th April 2023. Claims for payment must be submitted by 31st October 2023.