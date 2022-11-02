New €100/ha Fodder Scheme opens – all you need to know

A new €30m Fodder Scheme, announced in the Budget last month, has been launched by the Minister for Agriculture today, with payments of €100/ha available to farmers.

The 2023 Scheme is a continuance of the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme and aims to incentivise farmers, in particular drystock farmers to grow more fodder (silage and/or hay) in 2023 to ensure Ireland does not have any animal welfare issues next year.

Only successful applicants for the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme are eligible to apply for the 2023 Scheme.

The maximum area eligible for payment under the scheme is 10 hectares with a potential maximum payment of €1,000.

Where the Scheme is oversubscribed, the payment rate per hectare will be less than €100/ha. In this scenario, the Department will reduce the payment rate for all hectares or maintain the rate of €100/ha on the first few hectares and reduce it on the latter hectares.

Advance payments will commence in December 2022, with balancing payments being made in Quarter 4 2023.

The online application system for this Scheme is now open and and farmers wishing to apply for the Fodder Support Scheme can do so either themselves or through their advisor up to midnight on December 5, 2022 by logging on to the Exceptional Aid System on agfood.ie. All applications, whether submitted by a farmer or advisor, must be made using the online system.

According to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue supporting family farms through this continued period of uncertainty remains a key priority of his and the Government as a whole.

"There continues to be price pressure for agricultural input costs, in particular for chemical fertiliser and the impact that will have on the quantity of fodder produced and conserved next year, I am delighted to launch the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme 2023. This Scheme builds on the success of the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme which had over 71,000 applicants, with each of them due to receive an average payment of €735 shortly. The scheme was also designed to help ensure there will be adequate fodder on livestock farms.

“The initial budget for the Fodder Support Scheme is €30m, with a payment rate of up to €100/ha. I will continue to monitor the situation around the price of agricultural inputs into 2023 and, in the event that they remain high, I will be seeking additional funding for this Scheme."

“I urge all of the 71,000 eligible farmers for this Scheme to apply in good time and to ensure they read the Terms and Conditions of the scheme which are available on my Department’s website. My Department expect to begin issuing advance payments under this Scheme before the end of December 2022”.

The details of the scheme will be notified to the European Commission in accordance with the Temporary Crisis Framework (TCF) and approval of applications under the measure will be subject to Commission decision on the scheme.

Inspections

Applications will be subject to a series of administrative checks as part of the BISS 2023 application process. Checks on dual claims, over-claims, etc. may potentially have an impact on the area declared for the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme.

At least 3pc of Fodder Support Scheme 2023 applicants will be subject to specific administrative checks. In that context, the Department reserves the right to request proof of compliance with the Scheme requirements prior to payments issuing. The following non-exhaustive list of methods may be used by the Department as a means of assuring that the Scheme is being complied with:

• Receipts to support that fodder has been grown, cut and conserved – for example receipts from a contractor to mow, bale, wrap etc, the grassland area in hectares entered for the Scheme.

• Receipts must include sufficient details which must include supplier name and address, applicant name and address, date of purchase, quantity and type of material.

• Geo-tagged photos submitted in a manner described by the Department.

• On the spot inspections.

Penalties

Penalties will be applied in circumstances where the action has not been completed or has only been partially completed. If the area declared exceeds the area determined, the aid shall be calculated based on the area determined up to a maximum of 10 hectares.

Scenario 1

If the difference between the declared area and the determined area is less than 5pc, payment will be based on the area determined.

Scenario 2

If the difference between the declared area and the determined area is more than 5pc but not more than 20pc of the area determined, payment will be based on the area determined. In addition, a penalty will apply which will be calculated on the difference between the area declared and the area determined.

Scenario 3

If the difference is more than 20pc of the area determined, no aid shall be granted.

Scenario 4

If the difference is more than 50oc of the area determined, no aid shall be granted. In addition, a penalty will apply which will be calculated on the difference between the area declared and the area determined. Any penalty amounts shall be off set against aid payments under any of the payment schemes to which the farmer is entitled in the context of applications he/she lodges in the course of the three calendar years following the calendar year of the finding.