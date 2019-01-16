The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has today confirmed the National Reserve will be open for applications in 2019.

Following recent consultation between the Department and the Direct Payments Advisory Committee, comprising members of the main farming bodies and agricultural advisory and education providers, Minister Creed has acted on recommendations arising from this consultation process to provide for applications to the National Reserve in 2019.

The EU Regulations underpinning the operation of the National Reserve provide for priority access to the mandatory categories of ‘Young Farmer’ and ‘New Entrant to Farming’.

The funding for the National Reserve in 2019 will be met from natural replenishment of the fund without the requirement for a linear cut to the value of all Basic Payment Scheme entitlements.

It is expected that the funding in place for the 2019 National Reserve will be in the region of €3 million, which based on the level of applications in recent years will be sufficient to meet the expected demand.

Minister Creed said “the National Reserve continues to be a vital resource for providing support to young farmers and new entrants to farming in the crucial years following establishment of the farm holding”.

Successful applicants to the National Reserve receive an allocation of entitlements at National Average value or a top-up to the National Average value on entitlements that are below the national average.

Full details of the operation of the scheme, including Terms and Conditions, will be available when the scheme opens for online applications in early February 2019 to coincide with the opening of online Basic Payment Scheme applications. The closing date for receipt of applications under the scheme will be 15 May 2019.