Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage schemes launched

The payment rate has been increased significantly up to a potential €300 per hectare where eligible swards are established.

The 2023 Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage Measures have opened for applications.

Launching the measures with a budget of €2.5m, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue the re-opening of the two measures will expand the areas already established under last year’s pilot programmes.

