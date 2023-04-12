Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage schemes launched

The 2023 Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage Measures have opened for applications.

Launching the measures with a budget of €2.5m, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue the re-opening of the two measures will expand the areas already established under last year’s pilot programmes.

"I introduced the scheme last year to help farmers reduce their chemical fertiliser and it has proven to be successful.

“Funding has been increased to €2.5m to allow for greater support in establishing these swards. A payment rate of up to €300/ha is also being provided for, which represents a significant increase on the rate of aid paid last year”.

The Minister also announced a number of key changes compared to last year’s Pilot Measures including:

Payments will be made directly to the approved farmer on a per hectare basis.

The payment rate has been increased significantly up to a potential €300 per hectare where eligible swards are established. A reduced payment rate per hectare will apply as appropriate if eligible applications exceed the available combined budget for the two measures.

To receive payment under either Measure, an applicant must indicate the correct crop type on their 2023 BISS application.

Trial work on Multi-Species Swards has shown positive results around low nitrogen fertiliser use which has a beneficial impact on reducing nitrous oxide emissions while reducing input costs for farmers.

Meanwhile research on Red Clover Silage has shown that due to its nitrogen fixing ability, these swards are higher in protein than conventional silage and combined with their ability to yield over 14t DM/ha will assist farmers in reducing their concentrate feed bills while also benefiting the environment and reducing GHG emissions.

How to apply