More than half of Ireland’s CAP budget goes to 20pc of farmers

Just 20pc of Ireland’s farmers receive more than 50pc of the country’s CAP payments, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has stated.

This suggests that last year approximately €672 million, from Ireland’s €1.2bn CAP pot, was paid out to around 24,400 farmers across the country —so just €528m was paid out to the remaining 97,600 farmers.

However, through the new CAP framework’s minimum 85pc convergence rate and new rules around payment redistribution and front-loading, the minister says “a fairer system is possible”.

Clarity on the distribution ratio comes ahead of what are expected to be tense meetings between the minister and farm leaders, who hold conflicting views on the impact of the new reform.

Larger bodies, namely IFA and ICMSA, contend that “it is a bad deal” and that “all farmers will lose”. But the INHFA and the Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) have called for 100pc convergence of direct payments. An IBLA online survey found that 80pc of its membership is in favour of full convergence.

McConalogue said: “While on average across Europe we have a situation where 80pc of payments go to 20pc of farmers, at Irish national level it’s a very different scenario, as 56pc goes to 20pc of farmers.

“So we are up there among the top member states in relation to distribution… and in terms of the final deal struck we now have the capacity to put a national maximum payment cap as low as €66,000.”

With a budget of €10.77bn available within Ireland’s programme between now and the end of 2027, the minister was asked whether farmers with significant off-farm income should continue to receive EU supports.

He said that was “a separate issue”. “Every farmer deserves to be respected for the work they put in and to have that recognised in relation to the programme.”

He warned that one area that will receive significant focus during the consultation process is leasing entitlements.

“It is something that does need to be examined in detail in relation to what approach we will take during this next CAP,” he said.

From this week, the minister will hold talks with farm bodies on the outcome of the deal.

“There have been different views expressed, but I’ve been very clear from the start that this CAP has different implications for different farmers — where one farmer’s payment will be going up a euro, it means another farmer’s payment will be going down.

“It will be a challenging debate… and it will be difficult for farm organisations because every organisation will have farmers that are affected differently.

“Overall, what’s really important here is that we don’t lose sight of the fact that coming out of this CAP is a budget which is narrowly up, despite downward pressure. We’re now going to have engagement to ensure it is as fair as possible to farmers.”