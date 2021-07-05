Farming

More than half of Ireland’s CAP budget goes to 20pc of farmers

McConalogue says ‘fairer system is possible” and that imbalance is far worse across EU

EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue in Brussels Expand

EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue in Brussels

Claire Mc Cormack and Margaret Donnelly

Just 20pc of Ireland’s farmers receive more than 50pc of the country’s CAP payments, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has stated.

This suggests that last year approximately €672 million, from Ireland’s €1.2bn CAP pot, was paid out to around 24,400 farmers across the country so just €528m was paid out to the remaining 97,600 farmers.

However, through the new CAP framework’s minimum 85pc convergence rate and new rules around payment redistribution and front-loading, the minister says “a fairer system is possible”.

