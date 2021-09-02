More than €1 billion paid out to GLAS farmers since 2015

More than €1 billion in payments under the Green Low Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) have been made to farmers since its inception in 2015, it has emerged.

With almost 50,000 GLAS contracts currently active, the Department of Agriculture has marked the funding milestone for the scheme which, it says, “delivers for Irish agriculture and our environment by supporting over 30 actions designed to benefit biodiversity, climate change mitigation and improve water quality”.

Some of the key environmental measures carried out by participant farmers under GLAS include:

The management of over 250,000ha of low input permanent pasture;

The management of over 60,000ha of traditional hay meadows;

The protection of the quality of over 14,000km of watercourses.

The support, management and grazing of over 228,000ha of commonage;

And the protection of rare breed populations and bird, bee and bat habits.

GLAS farmers receive up to €5,000 per annum under the general scheme with provision for payment up to €7,000 where the farmer is positioned to give exceptional environmental returns.

Almost 3,400 participants also quality for the GLAS PLUS extra payment. Additionally, it is stated that the scheme has provided “a knowledge resource” to Irish farmers with training undertaken by all participants.

Marking the moment Minister McConalogue – joined by former Agriculture Minister Simon Coveney, who initially launched GLAS – also paid tribute to another former Minister Michael Creed who, he said, “also ensured that GLAS was success”.

The minister said: “GLAS has been a two-fold success. It has helped Irish farmers produce in an efficient and sustainable manner while supporting incomes and it has also protecting and enhancing our biodiversity.

"Our experience will help us build for the future and help us identify what value we can bring to our next national agri-environmental scheme.

"Farm incomes have been supported under GLAS with over €1 billion paid directly to farmers to date. The development of the new CAP is an exciting opportunity to build on this success and to deliver on new and challenging targets.

“Both Ministers Coveney and Creed played a key role in making GLAS a success. GLAS has been a tremendous scheme and as part of the next CAP programme, I am committed to bringing and even more ambitious agri-environmental scheme that will support our farmers and protect our environment.”