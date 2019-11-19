Mobile phones fast-tracking payments to farmers
In a welcome twist on the popular 'phone a friend' dictum, the wizardry of the modern mobile phone is helping fast-track direct payments to farmers.
GPS location technology available on most smart phones is being harnessed by the Department of Agriculture and farm advisors to quickly sort out queries relating to land eligibility for various area-based schemes.
Where the eligibility of a land parcel is in question, the Department will ask the farmer or his advisor to take photos with a mobile phone.
By setting up the geotag function on the phone so that it specifically locates the image being taken, the farmer or advisor can verify that a given parcel of land is eligible for payments.
The technology is particularly useful where a section of ground has been recently reclaimed - for example, gorse and scrub removed and the land reseeded - and included in payment applications as eligible ground.
"In the past such a query would have resulted in a ground inspection, and all the delays associated with organising the visit and then processing the subsequent report," explained Limerick-based advisor David Walsh.
"Now all you have to do is take a number of geotagged photos, submit estimates of the area involved, which the Department double check, and the query should be cleared up pretty quickly."
The Department recently confirmed that it had issued more than 8,800 query letters in relation to the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening.
It is understood that BPS payments to around 2,000 farmers have been delayed as a result of satellite and other remote inspections.
More than €730m in BPS advance payments (70pc) was issued to 113,000 farmers last month. Balancing payments are due to be issued on December 3.
