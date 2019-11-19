Mobile phones fast-tracking payments to farmers

Stock Image
Stock Image
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

In a welcome twist on the popular 'phone a friend' dictum, the wizardry of the modern mobile phone is helping fast-track direct payments to farmers.

GPS location technology available on most smart phones is being harnessed by the Department of Agriculture and farm advisors to quickly sort out queries relating to land eligibility for various area-based schemes.

Where the eligibility of a land parcel is in question, the Department will ask the farmer or his advisor to take photos with a mobile phone.

By setting up the geotag function on the phone so that it specifically locates the image being taken, the farmer or advisor can verify that a given parcel of land is eligible for payments.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The technology is particularly useful where a section of ground has been recently reclaimed - for example, gorse and scrub removed and the land reseeded - and included in payment applications as eligible ground.

"In the past such a query would have resulted in a ground inspection, and all the delays associated with organising the visit and then processing the subsequent report," explained Limerick-based advisor David Walsh.

"Now all you have to do is take a number of geotagged photos, submit estimates of the area involved, which the Department double check, and the query should be cleared up pretty quickly."

The Department recently confirmed that it had issued more than 8,800 query letters in relation to the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

It is understood that BPS payments to around 2,000 farmers have been delayed as a result of satellite and other remote inspections.

More than €730m in BPS advance payments (70pc) was issued to 113,000 farmers last month. Balancing payments are due to be issued on December 3.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Schemes

(stock photo)

GLAS payments to issue this week
Stock image

BEEP farmers told to weigh stock by Friday or lose €5m
Michael Creed

Huge east/west divide emerges in beef support fund payouts
Brendan Joyce, vice president, of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmer's Association on his farm at Maam Cross, Co. Galway. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Divert surplus contribution for overall EU budget to farm schemes,...
Photo: Gerry Mooney

BEAM payments to roll in December
Lobby campaign: There are moves afoot to get Knowledge Transfer (KT) groups reinstated

Knowledge Transfer Programme payments issue
Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Farmers could be paid for carbon cuts - Hogan


Top Stories

Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

Labour shortages in factories at 'critical' level
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Irish big three bottom of Euro milk price league table
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Young bulls continue to be the hardest for farmers to sell

'Deer cull is only way to control TB'

Lamb prices: Another price surge for quality lambs

Standard operating procedures can unlock your herd's potential
Agriculture currently accounts for over 33pc of overall emissions in Ireland

Government publishes plan to tackle agriculture emissions