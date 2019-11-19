Mobile phones fast-tracking payments to farmers

GPS location technology available on most smart phones is being harnessed by the Department of Agriculture and farm advisors to quickly sort out queries relating to land eligibility for various area-based schemes.

Where the eligibility of a land parcel is in question, the Department will ask the farmer or his advisor to take photos with a mobile phone.

By setting up the geotag function on the phone so that it specifically locates the image being taken, the farmer or advisor can verify that a given parcel of land is eligible for payments.