Minister ‘hopeful’ CAP deal can be struck this week as battle continues in Brussels 

The Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue remains “hopeful” that a CAP deal can be achieved this week, but says that reaching a conclusion “is far from certain”.

Speaking to the Farming Independent last night as talks between EU farm minister and MEPS continued in a bid to seal a political deal on the post-2020 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the Donegal native again emphasised his objective to achieve “the best possible outcome that supports farm incomes as much as possible”

With final negotiations to resume this morning – and expected to go late into the night – the key battle points that remain are on the targeting of direct payments, eco-scheme ringfencing and the wider green architecture.

“As well as continuing to hold the line firmly on issues such as the targeting of direct payments and seeking to ensure the eco-scheme rate is held at 20pc, my key focus is on delivering a CAP deal that will be fair and flexible.

"What works for farmers elsewhere in Europe might not work in Ireland. It’s critical we deliver as much flexibility as possible to make our own decisions,” the minister said.

“Crucially, I sought to build on the significant work I have done to date on the area of GAEC 2. I have continually fought to ensure that farmers on these GAEC 2 land were protected.

"To build on the work I have to done to date, I put GAEC 2 firmly on the agenda in Brussels today. My goal is clear – I want there to be no doubt that farmers on GAEC 2 lands will be able to continue to carry out agricultural activities on these lands.

“This is a very important week for Irish farmers and I assure them that I want to deliver the best possible outcome that supports farm incomes as much as possible.”

‘GAEC 2’ is a new land status standard that aims to protect carbon-rich soils including wetland and peatland areas and is set to be implemented under CAP reforms from 2023.

Farmer leaders and rural TDs sounded the alarm in recent weeks about the potential implications of this new standard claiming that it could create a ‘two-tier’ land eligibility system for payments or or that some land could lose its agricultural status.

These criticisms have been roundly rejected by the minister and the Department of Agriculture.

EU Council president Maria do Céu Antunes last night stated that “considerable progress” was made during yesterday’s crunch talks.

"We have made considerable progress today, both in the Council meeting and during the inter-institutional negotiations. There is still a way to go, but we will make every effort to reach a deal before the end of the meeting.”

Hugely important

Speaking in Brussels yesterday IFA president Tim Cullinan, who was acting in his capacity of first vice president of the European umbrella farm organisation COPA, stressed that “so-called eco schemes” had the potential to impact severely on farm incomes.

“If the EU are serious about more environmental ambition, they should put up more funding instead of taking 20pc to 30pc of every farmer’s existing basic payment.

“We have no option other than to keep these so-called eco schemes to a minimum as it is clear that they will cost farmers money and compound the impact of convergence on farmers with higher per hectare payments,.

“It’s very important that countries which have committed a lot of their Pillar II payments to environmental initiatives, including Ireland, are given credit for this when it comes to finalising their eco Scheme percentage.”

Mr Cullinan also stressed the need to ensure that the conditions for eligibility (GAECS) were practical and do not impact on commercial agriculture including on peatlands.

“European farmers have to comply with numerous conditions to receive their payments and these are being ratcheted up again as part of this reform. Farmers are being asked to do more and more for less money,” he said.

The farm leader will remain in Brussels today as the ‘jumbo’ Trilogue and the Council of Ministers meetings takes place.

“This is a hugely important week for Irish agriculture as the outcome of CAP reform will decide the future viability of thousands of farmers.

“At present, only one-third of farmers in Ireland are classed as viable. This redistributive effect of this reform is likely to reduce the number of viable farmers. It is counter to all logic,” he said.