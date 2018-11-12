Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 12 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Minister for Finance blames EU rules for €70k cap on agri-tax benefits

Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Young trained farmers face a cap in the level of farming supports they can avail of at reduced tax rates.

The Minister for Finance, Pascal Donohoe has blamed EU state aid rules for a cap introduced after the Budget on certain tax reliefs.

The Finance Bill introduced a cumulative €70,000 lifetime cap on the benefit any one farmer can receive under three farming related tax reliefs (the young trained farmer stamp duty relief, stock relief for young trained farmers and succession farm partnerships).

Minister Donohoe said he is aware of the concerns raised by the farming bodies over the issue. However, he said the origin of the €70,000 cap lies in EU law.

He said EU regulations introduced in 2014 provide for state aid rules concerning start-up aid for young farmers and the development of farms.

The regulations provide that “the aid amount per young farmer shall be based on the socioeconomic situation of the Member State concerned and shall be limited to €70,000”.

This means that the maximum aid amount allowed under the three schemes is €70,000 per each farmer who qualifies for the relief.

Minister Donohoe said EU state aid regulations are legal acts that have a direct effect in all EU countries and can be enforced directly by the European Commission regardless of domestic Irish law.

Also Read

“Ireland does not, therefore, have the power to vary the limit.

“Introducing the cumulative €70,000 limit in national legislation is designed to provide clarity on how the limit applies in relation to the three reliefs,” the Minister said.

Macra President James Healy has described the move as "very disappointing".

"(It's) Very disappointing that this has been introduced with no warning. It raises a number of questions in general but in particular for young farmers who have based their business plans on availing of these reliefs. I think this will have a huge impact on the average farmer," he said.

“Our understanding was that the Young Farmer Stamp Duty relief and Stock relief had been renewed to 2021, and there was no mention of a cap.

“This now negates the benefit of the Young Farmer Stamp Duty relief as most farmers would have used most of the €70,000 relief,” he said.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

(Stock picture)

Deadline looms for TAMS applications

5 things every farmer should know when completing their Basic Payment Scheme...

Auctioneers report entitlements being sold for three times their value
Warning: EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan

Farmers face green challenges to get future EU payments
Michael Fitzmaurice Photo: Tom Burke

Pay the 'Forgotten Farmers' or risk losing them forever - TD
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments commence

Lands burned in 2017 will be eligible for future payments


Top Stories

Stock Image

Family feud threat to Fairer Deal for farms, businesses
Stock image

Q&A: Key changes to scheme for family businesses and farms now facing...
Operation Thor was launched by gardai to combat rural crime. Stock picture

IFA highlights issue of aggressive trespassers travelling over farmland with...
Stock photo

More rainfall expected - but at least there's some good weather...
Stock image..

'Often farmers overlook the most important element to good farming -...
Top cuts: Barry Kerrigan with four different types of steaks at his award-winning Kerrigan’s Craft Butchers in Malahide, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

'Households across Ireland are disregarding the the golden rules of...
File Image: Gardai

CAB targets your local crime gang - New targets in regions hit by farm thefts