Minister Doherty announces details of 250 extra Rural Social Scheme places

The new places will provide support for an additional 250 low-income farmers and fishermen to carry out valuable community-based work, thereby helping to deliver on a Programme for Government commitment to rural Ireland.

Announcing the increase, Minister Doherty said: "At the outset, I would first like to reiterate my support, and that of the Government, for the Rural Social Scheme. In recognition of the valuable work undertaken in rural communities under the RSS, I am very pleased to announce that an additional 250 places will be made available under the Scheme. Overall this represents an increase of over 28% in the places available under the RSS in the past two years – from 2,600 to 3,350.

“Since the RSS was launched in 2004, it has delivered a range of positive benefits for both participants and their local communities. The RSS has become a key aspect of community action in many rural areas and is popular with both participants and local sponsors/community groups. While communities benefit from the skills and talents of local farmers and fishermen, participants also have the opportunity to improve existing skills, or develop new skills, while performing valuable work in their local communities.”