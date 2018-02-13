Minister decides what farmers will get biggest slice of €25m disadvantaged payment boost
HILL and severely marginalised farmers are set to receive a bigger slice of the extra €25m allocated to the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme.
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has confirmed those with ‘mountain-type’ land will be allocated €13m of the additional monies.
A further €9m will go to those working the ‘most severely handicapped’ land and €3m to the ‘less severely’ impacted.
It follows the recent agreement in the Budget to increase the allocation for the ANC scheme, formerly known as the disadvantaged areas scheme.
It brings the total budget for the 2018 scheme to €227m.
Mr Creed confirmed the proposal must go to the EU Commission as part of an amendment to the 2014-2020 Rural Development Plan.
Payments under the 2018 scheme are due to get under way in September.
"The allocation of the additional €25m can only be finalised and implemented when the relevant amendment to Ireland's RDP is approved by the Commission," a spokesman said. Once an amendment is lodged, formal discussions with DG Agri will get under way.