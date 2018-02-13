Farm Ireland
Minister decides what farmers will get biggest slice of €25m disadvantaged payment boost

It follows the recent agreement in the Budget to increase the allocation for the ANC scheme
Louise Hogan

HILL and severely marginalised farmers are set to receive a bigger slice of the extra €25m allocated to the Areas of Natural Constraint  (ANC) scheme.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has confirmed those with ‘mountain-type’ land will be allocated €13m of the additional monies.

A further €9m will go to those working the ‘most severely handicapped’ land and €3m to the ‘less severely’ impacted.

It follows the recent agreement in the Budget to increase the allocation for the ANC scheme, formerly known as the disadvantaged areas scheme.

It brings the total budget for the 2018 scheme to €227m.

Mr Creed confirmed the proposal must go to the EU Commission as part of an amendment to the 2014-2020 Rural Development Plan.

Payments under the 2018 scheme are due to get under way in September.

"The allocation of the additional €25m can only be finalised and implemented when the relevant amendment to Ireland's RDP is approved by the Commission," a spokesman said. Once an amendment is lodged, formal discussions with DG Agri will get under way.

The spokesman warned it can be a "lengthy process".

Around 95,000 farmers working some of the most marginal land in the country benefit from the ANC payments.

Payments

  • For the first 10ha of mountain land, the payments will increase by 23pc from €109.72 to €135
  • More severe land will see the monies rise 8pc from €95.99 to €104
  • A 7pc increase will be given for the less severe land up from €82.27 to €88.25.


