Minister Charlie McConalogue to announce ‘forgotten farmers’ scheme in weeks

A scheme for the so-called ‘forgotten farmers’ is to be announced within weeks, said Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking at the Macra Rally in Tipperary last weekend, he committed to “shortly” announcing a scheme that will support the group who have missed out on a variety of farm supports since 2015.

He said the Department of Agriculture estimates in the region of 4,000 farmers are likely to fall into this category and said they are in this position through no fault of their own.

Farmers eligible for the new support will include those who:

did not benefit from installation aid;

were aged no more than 40 in 2015;

had required the level 6 qualification by 2015;

had submitted BPS application in 2015;

did not benefit previously under the national reserve in BPS or SPS under any category;

had set up as head of agricultural holding before 2008.

“I committed to addressing this issue and supporting this cohort of farmers in the Programme for Government,” said Minister McConalogue.

“Earlier this year, I asked the officials in the Department to examine this anomaly and bring forward measures that would address as many of these farmers as possible.

“This has been a long-standing commitment of mine and a real crusade that I led in order to support this group of young farmers, who have had to develop a farming career, in some instances, with one arm tied behind their back. We will announce application procedures and further details in the coming weeks.”

Minister McConalogue also told attendees at the event that taxation measures for the agriculture sector could not be taken for granted.

“National taxation measures on succession and land mobility, together with the support available under the CAP, represent a substantial commitment to young farmers,” he said.

“While these taxation measures have been in place for some time, we cannot take them for granted. It takes an annual fight and engagement to ensure that they remain in place.”