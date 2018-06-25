Minister announces opening of 4th tranche to applicants for Burren Programme

The Burren Programme is one of a suite of locally-led schemes being rolled out by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine as part of its Rural Development Programme (RDP). The Programme is targeted at farmers with species-rich grazed habitats in the Burren.

Minister Creed said that his Department, through our Rural Development Programmes, has funded farming in the Burren region for many years and the current Burren scheme is central to meeting our common objectives of conserving the unique heritage, environment and communities of this unique area.

He said that the Burren project is an excellent example of an innovative locally-led project under our Rural Development Programme.