Monday 25 June 2018

Minister announces opening of 4th tranche to applicants for Burren Programme

Outliers: Outwintering of cattle has been a feature of farming in the Burren for centuries. The winter grazing has also worked to control the encroachment of scrub.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has announced the opening of a final tranche of the very successful Burren Programme for applications from interested farmers. 

The Burren Programme is one of a suite of locally-led schemes being rolled out by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine as part of its Rural Development Programme (RDP). The Programme is targeted at farmers with species-rich grazed habitats in the Burren.  

Minister Creed said that his Department, through our Rural Development Programmes, has funded farming in the Burren region for many years and the current Burren scheme is central to meeting our common objectives of conserving the unique heritage, environment and communities of this unique area. 

He said that the Burren project is an excellent example of an innovative locally-led project under our Rural Development Programme.

This scheme focuses specifically on the conservation of that unique farming landscape in counties Clare and Galway.  The investment by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for this scheme will be up to €15 million over the lifetime of the present RDP.

The application form is available on the Department’s website here.

The closing date for applications is July 6, 2018.

