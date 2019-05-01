Minister announces €500,000 funding initiative for pig farmers

Funding of €500,000 for the roll out of a Lean Principles Programme for pig farmers has been announced by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

Funding of €500,000 for the roll out of a Lean Principles Programme for pig farmers has been announced by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

The programme will be available to pig producers in Ireland who are members of the Bord Bia Pigmeat Quality Assurance Scheme.

Participants in the programme will work with a panel of Lean consultants established by Bord Bia and Teagasc to deliver a mix of on-farm Lean Start and Lean Plus projects.

Speaking on the announcement Minister Creed said: “In a sector which has shown itself to be remarkably resilient over recent years, the adoption of Lean business principles will assist pig farmers to further increase performance and competitiveness without compromising the animal welfare and food quality principles that are critical to the success of the sector.

“I would strongly encourage pig farmers to avail of this unique opportunity to work directly with Lean experts on their farms.”

This comes as pig farmers have been experiencing all time low prices over the last 12 months.

Although pig prices have lifted by 4c/kg over the last week, the IFA recently claimed that price hikes of at least 10c/kg were justified following confirmation of significantly tighter global pork supplies due to continuing disease troubles in China.

Pig prices have improved to a base of €1.51-1.54/kg, but the IFA claimed that processors will have to move to a base of €1.60/kg to reflect current market returns.