McConalogue lays out Ireland’s red-line issues in crunch CAP talks

Speaking ahead of the series of talks in Brussels this week, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Farming Independent that his focus is on delivering as much flexibility as possible for Ireland to make its own decisions.

Ireland has significant concerns in relation to many of the latest proposals on reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told a summit of EU Agriculture Ministers today.

Ministers from the 27 Member States began two days of talks in Brussels today, a day after negotiators from the European Parliament, Member States and the European Commission began their final meeting of a nearly three-year struggle to reform the CAP.

The EU's CAP will spend €387 billion, around a third of the EU's 2021-2027 budget, on payments to farmers and support for rural development and its new CAP rules are due to kick in from 2023.

Minister McConalogue told the meeting that Ireland has significant concerns relating to the latest proposals on the targetting of supports, describing them as 'over-prescriptive'.

He said Ireland could not support the proposed mandatory introduction of payment redistribution schemes or allocating a specific budget to them, adding that recognition must be given to the impact of capping and internal convergence in this area.

Entitlement based systems such as Ireland's will already see significant redistribution between farmers, he said, adding that some of the changes would be potentially very disruptive in many cases.

"It is vital that there is flexibility in line with national circumstances," he said.

In terms of convergence, Minister McConalogue said Ireland remains of the view that 75pc convergence is the best approach but said it would consider 85pc convergence if flexibility is applied for Member States.

He also said Member States must have full flexibility to design eco-schemes to suit their own needs and warned that the potential for loss of funds in this area is a 'red line issue' for Ireland.

In relation to the budget for these schemes, he said Ireland continues to support no more than 20pc of Pillar 1 funds being ring-fenced and said he cannot agree to a change in that without issues on redistribution being resolved.

Minister McConalogue also raised concerns in relation to the proposed definition of an eligible hectare, and said it would rule out land that supported biodiversity.

He also said the Members States must have flexibility regarding the tests it must administer when defining an 'active farmer' and that they are not obliged to undertake income tests.

Negotiations are scheduled to finish today, but are expected to overrun.

Tussle

The CAP reform aims to align agriculture with the EU's green goals, by curbing the 10pc of EU greenhouse gases emitted from farming and reducing the pressure on natural habitats from intensive practices, including pesticide use and irrigation.

Negotiators are tussling over plans to spend between 20pc and 30pc of payments to farmers on schemes that protect the environment, such as organic farming or restoring wetlands to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere.

The reforms will also attempt to halt the loss of Europe's small farms, by stopping big businesses sucking up most of the money.

EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans has said 80pc of CAP payments go to 20pc of the beneficiaries, with big landowners and agri-industry firms profiting, while family farms "get the short end of the stick".

Proposals under discussion could cap the amount of cash that each recipient gets, or require countries to redistribute part of their CAP funds to smaller farmers.

Negotiators on Tuesday agreed to scrap a contentious plan that would have banned food companies from comparing plant-based products to dairy in their marketing, for example, by labelling almond-based drinks as ‘creamy’.

Pekka Pesonen, secretary-general of European farmers and agri-cooperatives group Copa Cogeca, said the reforms must ensure Europe's farmers remain competitive.

"We are facing international competition that clearly doesn't follow the same set of rules that European farmers have to comply with," he said.