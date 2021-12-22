Tractors lined on Merrion Square in Dublin as farmers protested in the 'Save Irish Farming' campaign. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

The proposed CAP strategic plan signed off by the Cabinet today does not strike the right balance between environmental, economic and social sustainability, IFA President Tim Cullinan has claimed.

He said the plan will hit a cohort of our most productive farmers who will see a devastating cut in their Basic Payment.

"Many beef, sheep and tillage farmers who do not have off-farm income will find it very difficult to achieve viability.

“The CAP results in money being redistributed amongst farmers through convergence, Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) and Eco Schemes. It is very complex and many farmers will be in for a big shock when they see the cut in their Basic Payment in 2023,” he said.

Cullinan said the Minister could have put more funding into programmes to support beef, sheep and tillage farmers, but he decided not to.

"These sectors will need further national supports if they are to survive as we know them,” he said.

He also was highly critical of the Ministers decisions on Eco Schemes which will account for up to 25pc from each farmer’s Basic Payment. "While we would acknowledge his efforts to make these schemes more accessible, they will cost farmers money to participate in and are untested.

“The Minister himself negotiated flexibility at EU level to reduce this percentage below 25pc for countries with a higher environmental spend under Pillar II of the programme. Ireland easily qualifies for this, but the Minister chose not to reduce the percentage despite the fact that many other countries will do so. We would have preferred more of this funding to be left within the Basic Payment where farmers still have to comply with good agricultural and environmental practices,” he said.

'New reality'

However, the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) this week cautioned against the dangers of reducing the Eco-scheme budget in order to accommodate farmers on high historic payments.

Speaking after a meeting with Minister McConalogue, National President Vincent Roddy warned against the danger of reducing this budget, stating how “this would be negatively perceived at EU level and undermine future CAP budgets.”

Currently the Eco-scheme budget is set at 25pc which will deliver a payment to all farmers of €63/ha on completion of two measures. While there have been suggestions that this should be reduced, the reality added Roddy “is that, if this were to happen farmers would still be expected to deliver on the two measures but would be paid less for carrying them out.”

This continued the INHFA President “undermines everything we are trying to achieve for farmers with regard to the payment for a public good through increased environmental output.”

With a major change in emphasis in the upcoming CAP towards delivering on a green agenda Roddy stressed the need for farmers to be paid enough. “While many will maintain that €63/ha is not enough it clearly doesn’t make sense to reduce the budget and pay even less” he added

It is he continued “vital that we recognise the changed landscape which will impact well beyond the upcoming CAP Programme. Payments made to farmers will increasingly be on the basis of improved environmental output. While we may not like this, it is the new reality.”