Low level of applications for Organic scheme “wake-up call” for the sector

The low level of applications for the latest tranche of the Organic Scheme has been described as a “wake-up call” for the sector.

Just 317 farmers applied for the latest round of the scheme, although it was envisaged by the Department of Agriculture that between 400 and 500 farmers would join.

The low level of farmer interest is a blow to the Minister of State, Pippa Hackett, who has championed the opportunities associated with organic farming.

However, Fergal Byrne of ICSA has said that more needs to be done to entice farmers to switch to organic methods.

“It is clear the organics sector is being failed at a time when we should be doing everything in our powers to make organic farming a more viable option for greater numbers of farmers,” Mr Byrne said.

“The Department had hoped to attract 400-500 farmers into the scheme but only 317 applications have been received,” he pointed out.

The ICSA representative said the opening of the REAP Scheme in the run up to the closing date for the Organics Scheme was unhelpful and contributed to the low level of applications.

“Farmers were forced to choose between the two schemes as those in the Organics Scheme were excluded from applying. Many are worried that going forward they will not be able to reap the full benefit of other agri-environment schemes if they are participating in the Organics Scheme,” Mr Byrne said.

“This is a big stumbling block and one that must be addressed if farmers are to be persuaded that they will not be at a financial disadvantage if they switch to organics,” he added.

Mr Byrne maintained that the non payment of quality assurance bonus on organic cattle was a major disincentive for livestock producers to join the organic scheme.

“This is inherently unfair, particularly when farmers need to be achieving around 20pc more than commercial cattle to sustain organic production,” Mr Byrne claimed.

He said payments for full organic farmers must be raised to €250/ha, and to €300/ha for those in conversion.

Mr Byrne said Teagasc and Bord Bia must also step up to the plate.

“Organic farming is not a hobby; it is a serious business in terms of the economic potential and the environmental good it can deliver. It represents the best of what we can produce in the most environmentally sustainable way, yet it has been consigned to no more than an afterthought by these agencies and it’s just not good enough.”