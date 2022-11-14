Looming deadlines for ACRES and Organics 'a disaster', warn planners

The looming deadlines for farmer applications to the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) on December 7, and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) on December 9 “simply don’t work”, the president of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) has warned.

Addressing a meeting of the North East Galway Beef Producer Group, Noel Feeney called for an extension to the closing date for the OFS scheme despite a two-week extension already being granted to the ACRES deadline just last week.

While Mr Feeney welcomed this development, he says, even with the extension, “it’s going to be difficult to get at least half our existing clients into the ACRES scheme” with organics plans likely to take a back seat.

Furthermore, applications for the 2023 Fodder Scheme must be submitted by December 5 and advisors are also dealing with large volumes of GLAS, nitrates, and cross compliance inspections.

Speaking to around 90 farmers in Williamstown on Friday night Mr Feeney described official communications and timeframes on ACRES and organics as “a disaster for farmers and advisors”.

“ACRES was supposed to be launched last July but the final farm specification did not arrive on our desks until October 6 with a closing date of November 21.

“So we had farmers around the country going mad and getting onto their advisors to get them into this scheme in the space of a few weeks – it was not possible.

“The big difference with this scheme is farms must be walked and satellite photographs taken, so we now have advisors out in horrendous weather conditions checking for the correct actions in the correct places.

“So even with the new extension it’s still very rushed which is a pity because there is a lot of money involved.

“There is a huge interest in organics, I personally have a pile of organic plans to get done yet, but I have to concentrate on ACRES for the time being.

“This is a situation we never wanted to be in, I’ve never seen anything like it before, and there is only going to be one loser here and that is the farmer, unfortunately.”

At the event Jack Nolan head of DAFM’s Organics Division confirmed that 650 applications have already been submitted to the new €256m OFS scheme with “thousands” expected to come on board by the closing date.

Asked by local Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice if the OFS deadline can be pushed out “to give planners breathing space to get as many farmers into the schemes as possible”, Mr Nolan replied: