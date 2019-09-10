Levelling of payments across Europe offers new threat to farmers

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (AP)
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

THE likely next Commissioner for Agriculture, Poland's Janusz Wojciechowski, has supported faster levelling of EU subsidies paid to farmers across Europe.

Wojciechowski, who has been strongly linked to the role, met with outgoing Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan last week.

He has said he would like to create a vision of the EU's common agricultural policy (CAP) until 2050 and will take over the development of a major reform of the CAP post-2020.

However, in a further concern for embattled Irish farmers, the new Commissioner will be under immediate pressure from Poland to level EU farm payments.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also met with Mr Hogan last week, and while he said the CAP should continue to play a significant role in the Union's budget, he stressed that it was 'essential' that subsidies for farmers are levelled in across the EU.

During the last CAP refrom in 2013, Mr Wojciechowski, then an MEP, called for the faster implementation of the external convergence of EU farm payments.

In 2017, average payments to farmers in Poland were €258/ha - significantly less than the €325/ha paid to farmers in Ireland.

It comes as the CAP budget is already under pressure with plans for the EU's budget for 2021-27 seeing farmers receive around €232 billion in direct support, a drop of more than €30bn from the current seven-year budget.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

This is before any impact of a no-deal Brexit and the possibility of the UK not paying its divorce bill is taken into account.

Mr Wojciechowski is also said to have strong animal welfare views, and his position on live exports will be of interest to Irish farmers.

Meanwhile, Mr Hogan is set to take on the trade portfolio and could play a key role in negotiating a future free trade agreement with the UK.

While he will not directly head up trade negotiations with the UK after Brexit, he will be highly influential.

