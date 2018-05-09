Last-minute scramble on BPS applications as deadline looms

Farm consultants and Teagasc staff will be burning the midnight oil this week as up to 40,000 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications remain to be submitted.

Farm consultants and Teagasc staff will be burning the midnight oil this week as up to 40,000 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications remain to be submitted.

This is the first year of a exclusively online process for BPS and the Department of Agriculture has already received 90,000 applications.

However, 130,000 applications are due to be made in total for the €1.2bn BPS package before next Tuesday's (May 15) closing date. Applications for the scheme have been running smoothly to date, according to ACA president Owen O'Driscoll.

Mr O'Driscoll said applications were "well on track" and that changes to the Department's IT system had worked well. Difficulties have been raised regarding applications by farmers who are in GLAS but the ACA president said these issues had been flagged with the Department.