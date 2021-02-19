Last call for submissions on new ‘REPS’

The closing date for submissions on a new agri-environmental scheme, due to launch with a pilot this year, is next week.

February 26 is the deadline for submissions to the public consultation on the new agri-environmental scheme and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed in the Dail this week that over 1,000 submissions have been received to date.

"I have recently published the consultation on the new agri-environment scheme, which is closing on 26 February. Already there have been some 1,000 replies to the consultation.”

He encouraged all farmers to engage and give their views to help inform the nature of the scheme and ensure it is as practical as possible for farmers to implement.

The new scheme, dubbed REPS-2 by politicians when it was confirmed in the Budget, will be a results-based scheme with a pilot project to be launched this year.

However, the scheme come already in for criticism from farming organisations. IFA President Tim Cullinan said despite what the Government says, the scheme bears little or no similarity to the original Rural Environmental Protection scheme (REPS). “Attempts by the Government to equate this proposed new scheme to the old REPS is misleading and complete spin,” he said.

IFA said rhere are several conditions beyond a farmer’s control such as weather that can have an impact on the results achieved and called for a meaningful scheme which pays a base payment of €10,000.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association have insisted that the new REPS pilot scheme needs to ensure that existing good practice is recognised and paid on and that commonage lands are included, with no reference to commonage farming in the discussion document.

Results

The results-based agri-environment payment schemes reward farmers for committed environmental effort by linking payments to the quality of environmental outcomes delivered.

This contrasts with the standard ‘prescription-based’ model used in GLAS, where payments are made for carrying out defined actions in line with scheme specifications.

Under the results-based approach farm features are scored to identify how management practices have impacted on the environmental status of the holding.

Scoring is calculated with reference to defined indicators, which are chosen to reflect overall biodiversity and ecological integrity.

Payments are linked to environmental quality. In recognition of the environmental and biodiversity quality achieved, farms with the highest scoring receive the greatest payment.

